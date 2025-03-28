Power supply ratings explained: the 80 Plus certification system in detail

Generally speaking, a more expensive PSU will feature a higher 80 Plus certification, but this isn't always guaranteed. That's because some higher wattage power bricks (or varying form factors) can carry extra features beyond their power effiencies. So it's important to know the rough price ranges you should be expecting to pay, the average wattages commonly associated with the PSUs, and what is a top-tier model.

First off, we can touch upon the PSUs that are not 80 Plus certified. The certification system is a voluntary one showcasing efficiency and not a legal requirement, so many of the absolute cheapest PSUs on the market do not have this certification at all. I would only recommend power bricks that have been tested and certified.

The majority of entry-level power supplies from trusted manufacturers will be 80 Plus Bronze, and this is common with affordable options from Corsair, MSI, and GameMax. While not exclusive, we typically see wattages of 500 to 750 here, with prices between $50 and $80.

80 Plus Gold is the next step up and more common from upper midrange to higher-end power supply models from most trusted manufacturers. You're paying more for the power efficiency by default, anywhere from $70 to upwards of $150, depending on the total wattage and form factor available.

The minimum that you're realistically going to spend on an 80 Plus Platinum PSU will be around the $100 mark. However, it's common to spend double (even triple) this amount depending on the manufacturer. Some budget offerings, such as the LC-POWER 850W Fully Modular, are 80 Plus Platinum for around $100, whereas more established models, such as the Corsair SF850 Fully Modular, are available closer to $200 depending on the year it was manufactured (whether it's ATX 3.1 compliant, etc.)

Massive power supplies also tend to be 80 Plus Platinum-rated, which means they're far more power-efficient under moderate loads. This is evident by the Corsair HX1500i Fully Modular and the NZXT C1500 Platinum, though you'll be paying more than $300 for each of these models despite cheaper (similarly powerful) options being available. It ends up being a balancing act of price-to-performance, which you'll (arguably) get more with an 80 Plus Gold PSU than its Platinum equivalent.

The pricing against the power efficiency increases once more with power supplies that are rated 80 Plus Titanium. Unsurprisingly, you're paying a premium to get the highest possible rating of efficiency (and longevity), especially from a trusted manufacturer. For example, the Be Quiet Dark Power 13 850W is available for $279, with far larger bricks eclipsing this rate.

We can see this with the Corsair AX1600i for $610 and the MSI MEG Ai1600T for $699.99; while not mutually exclusive, it's far more common to see high-end, high-performance premium bricks carry this rating.