I found the cheapest 6TB portable hard drive right now and no, it’s not an Amazon Prime Day deal

If you are looking for the largest portable hard drive, one that can be powered by a USB port only, then check out the WD Elements Portable 6TB model available direct from Western Digital.

At $169.99, this is cheaper than buying it from Amazon, and it comes with 2-year warranty as well as the option to add a 2-year data recovery plan for a mere $9.99, a must have in my opinion.

The 6TB model is much thicker than the lower capacity models (up to 57%) to accommodate for the taller internal hard drive and the extra platters. Like older versions, it comes with a now-obsolete flat Micro-B USB connector and USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds (5Gbps).

It doesn’t come with any software though, which means that its slightly dearer sibling ( My Passport 6TB, $179.99 ) may well be a better buy. That one has a three-year warranty, 256-bit encryption via the included Acronis True Image software and a cheaper 3-year data recovery plan that costs only $7.50 at the time of writing.

