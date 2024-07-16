I found the cheapest 6TB portable hard drive right now and no, it’s not an Amazon Prime Day deal
Western Digital is selling its 6TB portable hard drive cheaper than Amazon
If you are looking for the largest portable hard drive, one that can be powered by a USB port only, then check out the WD Elements Portable 6TB model available direct from Western Digital.
At $169.99, this is cheaper than buying it from Amazon, and it comes with 2-year warranty as well as the option to add a 2-year data recovery plan for a mere $9.99, a must have in my opinion.
The 6TB model is much thicker than the lower capacity models (up to 57%) to accommodate for the taller internal hard drive and the extra platters. Like older versions, it comes with a now-obsolete flat Micro-B USB connector and USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds (5Gbps).
It doesn’t come with any software though, which means that its slightly dearer sibling (My Passport 6TB, $179.99) may well be a better buy. That one has a three-year warranty, 256-bit encryption via the included Acronis True Image software and a cheaper 3-year data recovery plan that costs only $7.50 at the time of writing.
Today’s best portable HDD deal
WD Elements Portable 6TB portable hard drive: Was $174.99 now $169.99 at Western Digital
If you want the most spacious external HDD that can run on USB, then Western Digital is where you will find the best deal for a 6TB hard drive this Amazon Prime Day. I absolutely love the fact that you can get a data recovery plan for less than a tenner.
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.