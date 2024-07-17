Act fast! The smallest desktop PC on sale for Prime Day is barely bigger than an apple — and costs less than $130

Mini PCs are definitely in vogue for Amazon Prime Day 2024 and there’s a few good reasons why that’s the case: they pack as much firepower as their bigger brethren and, because they tend to use laptop parts, are usually cheaper to build because of economies of scale. The GMKtec NUCbox 5 Pro Mini PC is currently on sale at Amazon for $125.99 , down from $159.99, a saving of 21%.

It runs on an quad-core Intel N5105 CPU with Widows 11 Pro, 8GB of DDR4 memory and 128GB SATA SSD. What sets it apart from the rest of the field is how small it is: 72 x 72 x 45mm, for a weight of just 206g, about the size and weight of an apple.

Even then, it has more ports than an Apple Mac Mini: five USB ports (including one Type-C), two HDMI ports, an audio jack, a Gigabit Ethernet port and even a card reader. It’s incredible to think how compact that box is and how capable it is, especially with Windows 11 Pro at the helm.

When it first launched three years ago, I reviewed it positively, noting, "the NucBox easily deserves an Editor’s choice. It has a too-good-to-be-true feel to it because of its extraordinary value for money and we just hope that GMK is not a fly-by-night, one-off operation."

Today’s best mini PC deal

GMKtec Mini PC N5105 series: was $159.99 now $125.99 at Amazon

A supremely capable mini PC with a secret weapon. Its size. The GMKTec NUCbox 5 Pro delivers a powerful performance thanks to its N5105 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage, all brought together by Windows 11 Pro.

Also consider

GMKtec Mini PC N97 series: was $169.97 now $143.99 at Amazon

Want a bit more oomph? There’s also a more powerful version of this NUCbox that comes with an N97 CPU, 12GB of DDR5 memory and twice the system storage for a much better overall performance.

Acemagician Mini PC T8Plus: was $219.95 now $159 at Amazon

A better buy for some, this Acemagician Mini PC has 16GB of RAM and 512GB onboard storage. What’s more, the N100 that powers it is more capable than the N97 or the N5105. It is slightly bigger than the above devices though but has two Ethernet ports and can drive three 4K monitors.

Firebat MN56: was $379.99 now $319 at Amazon

Far superior to the above three devices, it is also more expensive with a Ryzen 7 CPU, two Ethernet ports and a 512GB Gen4 SSD. I love the oversized colored heat sink fan that is radicallydifferent from the rest of the competition.