My favourite Xbox controller is down to a terrific low price – so I'm buying another

The Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the most universally liked and widely compatible gamepads out there, which makes it a great option whether you're playing on a console, PC, mobile, or other Bluetooth-compatible device. So, if you need a new one – or you're like me and fancy a different splash of colour in your gaming setup – then you can pick one up for a discounted price at multiple retailers right now.

For example, the Xbox Wireless Controller is at Amazon for £39.99 (was £54.99). Deals are available in most colours, including Black, White, Red, Blue, Green, Electric Volt (aka Yellow), and Pink.

This price cut brings the gamepad down to just £5 more than the record-low price we saw last November. If you've got the patience to wait another month or so, you might be able to get a slightly better saving as part of this year's Black Friday deals, but I'm willing to buy one now for the sake of a fiver.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from £39.99 at Amazon right now. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that was during last year's Black Friday sale in November.

Don't want to buy from Amazon? The same offer is available at a number of other retailers right now including Currys, Smyths Toys, Argos and the Microsoft Store.

You may also find some different colours at those retailers, too, so do browse around to find the controller that fits your style. Personally, I'm a sucker for the Shock Blue, but do wish the slick new Astral Purple Xbox Controller was a part of this promotion. I'd be snapping that one up immediately if it was part of the deal, too.