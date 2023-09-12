Microsoft has just announced the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller, the latest in its line of alternative colorways for the official Xbox Series X|S gamepad. Sporting a lovely dark purple finish that complements the black triggers, face buttons, and d-pad as well as its matte white rear side, we're anticipating it to be a highly sought-after variant of the controller.

Your best bet for pre-ordering the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller will be from Xbox directly in all regions. Pre-orders are available now, with the controller releasing on September 19. US buyers can pre-order the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller now for $64.99 from the official Xbox Store.

For UK shoppers, it's available to pre-order for £59.99. Availability in Australia has yet to be confirmed, though we suspect it'll go for the usual AU$94.95 when it becomes available to pre-order.

It's also worth noting that at present, none of the major retailers in the US or UK have listings for this latest Xbox Series X|S controller. Availability is currently limited to the official Xbox store, so you may wish to act fast with such limited stock.

Where to pre-order the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller

US Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller pre-orders

Pre-order Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller: $64.99 at Xbox

Right now, Xbox's official website is the only place US buyers can pre-order the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller.



UK Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller pre-orders

Pre-order Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller: £59.99 at Xbox

It's the same story in the UK; if you want to pre-order the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller, you'll need to do so through official Xbox channels.



