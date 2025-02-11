Google One AI Premium now includes one of my favourite AI tools for no extra cost, and it’s 50% off for students

Google adds NotebookLM Plus to its Google One AI Premium subscription

Students get a 50% discount

Google One AI Premium gives you access to the best Gemini models

Google is now offering a 50% discount on its Google One AI Premium subscription for students, but the best bit is that it is throwing one of my favorite AI tools, NotebookLM Plus into the bundle for everybody at no extra cost.

As soon as I discovered NotebookLM it was a complete game changer for me. It creates a podcast based on whatever sources you feed it, like PDFs, YouTube videos or articles. The AI-voiced podcast sounds so real it’s hard to believe you’re not listening to two real people discussing whatever subject you’ve fed it.

Speed up learning

Initially I thought it was just a cool gimmick – listening to AI voices that sound indistinguishable from humans is inherently cool – but lately I’ve realized what a boost NotebookLM can be when you’re learning a new subject. NotebookLM’s audio overviews can really speed up your learning process, especially if you are a slow reader, or you just don’t enjoy reading. Instead you can get a podcast containing exactly the information you need to absorb that can be listened to in situations where reading wouldn't be possible. For students, who have to absorb an incredible amount of information very quickly, they can be invaluable.

NotebookLM is free to use, but limited, while NotebookLM Plus, which is now part of the Google One AI Premium subscription, has more features. The differences between NotebookLM and NotebookLM Plus are five times as many audio overviews, notebooks, and sources per notebook. With Plus, you can also customize style and tone, and share your creations.

Google One AI Premium gives you access to the best Gemini features. (Image credit: Google)

As well as NotebookLM Plus, you get all the other benefits of a Google One AI Premium subscription, including Gemini Advanced (which has higher usage limits and access to more LLMs, including Deep Research), Gemini in Gmail, Docs and more. Not to mention a whopping 2 TB of storage.

A standard Google One AI Premium subscription costs $19.99/£18.99/AU$32 With NotebookLM now being added to the bundle at no extra cost. Students in the US will be able to save 50% off an AI Premium plan, making it just $9.99 a month for 12 months, which is an incredible deal.

You may also like