Taylor Swift has been spotted with this retro camera – and that means you soon might not be able to buy one

An unlikely retro mirrorless camera is set to become the new most sought-after snapper after it was spotted in the hands of pop megastar Taylor Swift this week.

You might expect a billionaire to step out in style with a pricey Leica – the red-dot brand hailing from Germany makes premium hand-crafted all-metal stunners often seen in the hands of celebrities, like the recently announced M11-D. However, Tay-Tay has a penchant for Olympus instead.

According to 43 Rumors, the low-quality paparazzi photo (below), shows Swift holding the Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV, which we rate as one of the best entry-level mirrorless cameras you can buy.

You can currently pick up the stylish snapper new for around $650 / £600 / AU$1,000 – it's an excellent budget camera. However, thanks to the 'Swift effect' it's unlikely to remain at that price for long, or remain in stock at all.

From the low-res photo alone, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @43 Rumors, I can't be 100% sure it's the Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV model. Swift has been spotted on multiple occasions years ago with the OM-D E-M1 II, which has a similar design. However, I'll take 43 Rumors' word for it that's she updated to the newer E-M10 IV. In any case, she's certainly rocking a retro-style Olympus MFT (micro four-thirds) camera.

Cool: Taylor Swift shoots with the Olympus E-M10IV - https://t.co/IJaZkKj9q2 pic.twitter.com/kMwlzkIv8DSeptember 10, 2024

The celebrity effect

A potential surge in interest is great news for as OM System, the company that took over the Olympus brand, and for MFT cameras.

We've seen the social media effect spike a huge surge in camera sales recently, from the unlikely Nikon Coolpix S6900 – a vintage digital compact camera available in pink with selfie kick stand – to the Fujifilm X100 series of cameras after Fujifilm's Film Simulation picture styles went viral on Tiktok. The latest camera in the series, the X100VI, was the most preordered camera in living memory, and backorders are still being fulfilled six months after its release.

When Fujifilm's previous premium compact, the X100V, was out of stock throughout all of 2023, people even resorted to snapping up the closest alternatives, such as the Fujifilm X-E4.

For now, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV is still available at leading retailers, though it's probably a good idea to snap one up asap before it sells out. Should you miss the boat, there are some good E-M10 IV alternatives, such as the OM System OM-5, which is our favorite travel camera.

I personally own an Olympus OM-D E-M1, and can vouch for its image quality and easily handling. The MFT system it's part of is super-lightweight, and includes hundreds of superb lenses for just about every scenario. Still, you don't need me to persuade you when Tay-Tay is already convinced.