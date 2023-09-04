I’m a photographer and this is the best camera deal I’ve seen on Labor Day 2023

Already a great value full-frame hybrid, Labor Day deals mean the Panasonic Lumix S5 is now even more affordable. Major reductions have taken the hybrid down to its lowest-ever price, making it one of the top camera bargains for photographers in this year’s sale event.

US shoppers can claim big discounts on the Panasonic Lumix S5 right now. Amazon is offering $500 savings on body and lens kits, while Adorama and B&H are doing the same for a range of bundles. With Adorama's camera body and accessories kit, including a memory card, tripod and backpack, that represents a significant saving of 28%.

We think that makes the Lumix S5 one of the top Labor Day camera offers in 2023. Compact yet capable, it’s a fantastic full-frame hybrid for enthusiasts who like to shoot a mix of sharp stills and 4K video. Launched in 2020, it’s not the latest addition to Panasonic’s stable, but it remains a solid all-rounder that can still compete with some of the best mirrorless cameras. At it’s discounted price, there’s very little to pick fault with.

The Lumix S5 is versatile by default, but the best Labor Day deals compliment its capabilities with additional lenses and accessories. For the same price as the standalone camera body at Amazon – already discounted by $500 – Adorama is offering the S5 with an arsenal of accessories. That includes a SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB SD card, a Slinger camera backpack, a Peak Design SlideLite strap and a tripod. Add a useful 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens into the mix for another $300 and we think you’ve got a fantastic value hybrid kit.

It’s hard to argue with a $500 saving on a fantastic full-frame hybrid, especially when it includes a bundle of accessories worth hundreds of dollars more. Besides the Lumix S5 camera body, Adorama adds value by including a SanDisk SD card, a lightweight camera backpack and a Peak Design strap, as well as a spare battery, memory card wallet, tripod and cleaning kit. If you’ll use those extras, there’s a lot of value here.

If you don’t have L-Mount glass already, this deal adds the useful Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens to the equation, saving you $500 versus the usual combo price for Labor Day. In testing, we found it a nicely sized option that pairs perfectly with the Lumix S5 for travel and everyday shooting. You can find the equivalent deal elsewhere, but Adorama’s is more generous because it also includes a selection of accessories.

This deal is a winner for photographic variety, pairing the excellent Lumix S5 with both the everyday 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens and Panasonic’s fantastic 50mm f/1.8 prime barrel. The result is a tidy setup that covers a range of focal lengths, with useful depth of field flexibility offered by the 50mm prime. It’s a bundle that should particularly tempt travel and street photographers, especially with a solid $500 shaved off the usual combo price.

We highly recommended the Panasonic Lumix S5 in our expert review, calling it “one of the best hybrid all-rounders you can buy.” We praised its small yet ergonomic body, as well as the performance of its full-frame sensor. Thanks to a combination of five-axis image stabilization, 4K/60p video chops and an articulating screen, we also rated it as one of the best YouTube cameras.

Since then, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II has stepped up the specs to offer an even more impressive package for photo and video creators. But the original S5 remains a capable full-frame camera in 2023. If you’re in the market for versatility and value, its discounted price makes it a very tempting proposition.

That’s particularly true if you like shoot movies, thanks to its uncropped 4K/30p recording, V-Log support and articulating touchscreen. What the Lumix S5 doesn’t have is a full-size HDMI port, phase detection autofocus or support for 6K video – all limitations addressed by the Lumix S5 II.

But if you don’t need those features, or you’re happy to sacrifice them in exchange for a significant saving on an otherwise excellent mirrorless camera, these Lumix S5 discounts are up there with the best Labor Day camera deals we’ve seen.

