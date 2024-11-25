I desperately want the Nikon Zf - and it's on sale for an unbelievable record-low price for Black Friday

As an avid photographer, there's no camera I've been tempted by more than the stunning Nikon Zf. The brand's full-frame retro flagship not only looks amazing but it's also packed to the brim with the latest tech. I'm doubly tempted today because this camera has just received a brand-new record-low price in both the US and UK for Black Friday at leading retailers.

Over in the US, you can secure this stunning body for just $1,799 at Best Buy, Adorama, or Amazon. That's a full $200 off the launch price. That saving also carries over to the kit-lens bundle if you fancy picking up the excellent 40mm f/2 prime lens that's tailor-made for the camera.

In the UK, today's Black Friday deal on the Nikon Zf is arguably even stronger. Right now, you can pick up the body for the almost unbelievable price of just £1,568.37 (was £2,499) at Amazon. This deal seems to be proving popular since the retailer has already sold out of immediate stock. There's currently a wait-time of at least a month but I'd say it's well worth waiting for such an incredible price.

Black Friday Nikon Zf deals

Nikon Zf: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Best Buy Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience of shooting with the Zf, and with a record-high discount for Black Friday, this stunning camera is a lot easier on the pocket this week. Also available at Amazon and Adorama for the same price.

Nikon Zf: was £2,499 now £1,568 at Amazon And, if you're eying up this camera in the UK, the good news is that Amazon UK also listing the Nikon Zf for its lowest ever price in the ongoing Black Friday sales. At almost £1,000 off, this is a bonkers good deal. The bad news? There's a slight waiting time before you can secure your camera, but I think that's a small price to pay for this incredible deal.

You can check out our full Nikon Zf review if you're interested in learning more about this excellent camera. In short, it's not just worth picking up because of it's incredible retro design and looks, but also because it's easily one of the best mirrorless cameras that the brand makes right now with excellent in-body stabilization, great autofocus, and superb monochrome color profiles.

Right now, this is my clear pick for today's best camera deal - but I'll admit, I'm a complete sucker for the retro look. If you're on the hunt for something more modern, then I'd highly recommend our main Black Friday camera deals page as there's plenty of Sony, Canon, and other Nikon bodies on sale today for record-low prices.

More of today's best early Black Friday deals