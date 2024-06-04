Go retro with the Nikon Zf full-frame camera – down to its lowest Aussie price
Both body and single lens kit get their best price drops yet
Retro-style cameras are having a hay day, with Nikon following in Fujifilm's footsteps by offering not one, but two cameras with some old-school oomph. One of these cameras – the mirrorless marvel that is the Nikon Zf – has just dropped to what we think is the lowest Aussie price yet.
Thanks to eBay's EOFY sale, you can pick up the Nikon Zf body for just AU$2,791.20 or snap up a single-lens kit that bundles the SE 40mm f/2 lens for a mere AU$3,191.20.
Given the body alone retails for AU$3,499 at full price, either of these options are an absolute steal, but you will need to use the checkout code DIGIMAY on eBay to get these prices. You will also need to be real quick as stock is limited. The good news, though, is you have the choice of a few colourways if black isn't quite your style.
Nikon Zf with 40mm f/2 lens | AU$3,989 AU$3,191.20 at digiDirect eBay store with code DIGIMAY (save AU$797.80)
A true competitor to the dominance of Fujifilm, the Zf benefits from the company's latest processor, 24.5MP stills and the best in-body image stabilisation we've yet seen from the brand. The fact this deal comes with a lens and undercuts the cost of the body-only's RRP means it's one you won't want to miss if you've had your eye on this truly excellent camera. Be quick though, as stock is limited.
Sunset orange and Bordeaux red are also available. Just enter code DIGIMAY at checkout to get the saving.
If you already own Nikon Z series lenses, the body-only is available for AU$2,791.20 after discount using the same code.
If you're reading this, there's no doubt you already know that the Nikon Zf is a stunning camera, packed with incredible specs for the money you put down, even at full price.
Our Nikon Zf review awarded it an extremely impressive 4.5 stars out of five, praising not just its superb retro design that evokes memories of the iconic Nikon FM2, but its stabilisation, autofocus and overall build quality. Aesthetics aside, it's a superbly powerful hybrid camera and the perfect choice for those who don't want to wait months to secure a Fujifilm X100VI.
Crafted from precision-carved aluminium, the dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation boast engraved markings, facilitating precise manual control. With a satisfyingly audible click, the mechanical shutter adds to the tangible experience.
Beyond its retro-inspired controls, the Zf extends its intuitive design ethos to its electronic viewfinder, which is housed in a prism-shaped casing that gives it that quintessential retro charm.
The 3.2-inch rear touchscreen allows users to manipulate focus points, select tracking subjects, and switch between display modes effortlessly, all while maintaining eye contact with the viewfinder. Moreover, the rear screen's full articulation, helps you get shots at various angles.
We can attest to the fact the 40mm f/2 prime lens bundled with the body – which is the deal we think offers most value – is an excellent piece of glass. It might be a budget option, but it got a decent 4 stars in our Nikon Z 40mm f/2 review. We said it was light, sharp and a great everyday lens – making it a great first prime lens if you don't already have one.
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
While she's happiest with a camera in her hand, Sharmishta's main priority is being TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor, looking after the day-to-day functioning of the Australian, New Zealand and Singapore editions of the site, steering everything from news and reviews to ecommerce content like deals and coupon codes. While she loves reviewing cameras and lenses when she can, she's also an avid reader and has become quite the expert on ereaders and E Ink writing tablets, having appeared on Singaporean radio to talk about these underrated devices. Other than her duties at TechRadar, she's also the Managing Editor of the Australian edition of Digital Camera World, and writes for Tom's Guide and T3.