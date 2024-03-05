Get £1,000 off a new Panasonic Lumix S5 II with this super easy trade-in deal at MPB
MPB and Panasonic are teaming up to make the switch easy
The Panasonic Lumix S5 II was already one of the best value full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market but a new deal from MPB and Panasonic is offering even more reason to consider picking one up.
The two companies have teamed up to offer an exclusive £1,000 discount across several premium Panasonic Lumix S5 II kits when you trade in just £250 worth of gear at MPB. Eligible kits cover everything from super flexible zooms to sharp prime lenses, so this deal is absolutely perfect if you're looking to kick-start a new full-frame setup without breaking the bank.
You can check out a full list of the available Panasonic Lumix S5 II kits just below. This list also includes options for the slightly pricier Panasonic Lumix S5X II for all you avid videographers out there. All discount codes provided by MPB are only eligible for use at the official Panasonic UK shop, but there are plenty of options to consider on both these superb full-frame flagships.
Note, if this Panasonic deal doesn't catch your eye, then it's worth checking out our MPB coupon codes page for more offers - including an exclusive code that you can use to get 5% extra on your sell-back quote at the retailer.
MPB Panasonic deal: trade-in at least £250 worth of gear to get £1,000 off a brand new Lumix S5 II
Have you been eyeing up a new full-frame setup? MPB and Panasonic have teamed up to offer a great deal on a range of premium Panasonic Lumix S5 II kits. Trade in at least £250 at MPB, and the retailer will send you a huge £1,000 voucher for a shiny new Lumix S5 II or Lumix S5X II. Eligible kits include a number of excellent standard zooms, primes, and even a macro option.
If you want to see why we love the S5 so much, head to our five-star Panasonic Lumix S5 II review for a full breakdown. In short, it's a fantastic camera for both stills and video, although the latter is arguably where it shines, thanks to its uncropped 6K / 30p capabilities.
Available bundles with this deal
Panasonic Lumix S5 II kits
- Pro Kit #1: was
£3,598now £2,598
- Panasonic S PRO 24-70mm f/2.8
- Pro Kit #2: was
£2,898now £1,898
- Panasonic S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS
- Prime Lens Kit: was
£2,378now £2,378
- Panasonic S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6
- Panasonic S 35mm f/1.8
- Panasonic S 85mm f/1.8
- Zoom Lens Kit: was
£3,098now £2,098
- Panasonic S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6
- Panasonic S 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Macro OIS
Panasonic Lumix S5X II kits
- Pro Kit #1: was
£4,099now £3,099
- Panasonic S PRO 24-70mm f/2.8
- Pro Kit #2: was
£3,399now £2,399
- Panasonic S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS
- Prime Lens Kit: was
£3,578now £2,578
- Panasonic S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6
- Panasonic S 35mm f/1.8
- Panasonic S 85mm f/1.8
- Zoom Lens Kit: was
£3,298now £2,298
- Panasonic S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6
- Panasonic S 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Macro OIS
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar.
