Cheap Sony, Nikon, and Canon cameras are all on sale today, and I think it's the perfect time to go full-frame
Save up to $500 / £500 on a reliable workhorse camera
January isn't typically known for its camera deals, but there are some incredible prices right now on full-frame cameras - enough to warrant a serious look if you're interested in upgrading from a crop sensor or older DSLR camera.
For example, right now, you can get the still-amazing Sony Alpha A7 III for just £999 at Jessops - the cheapest brand-new price I've ever seen for this incredibly popular camera. And, it's popular for a reason - despite being a 2018 body, it's still impressively competitive with even recent releases for both photo and video - and of course, it's a great entry-point into the world of Sony E-mount full-frame cameras.
Canon and Nikon bodies are also receiving superb discounts in the January sales right now. My favorite options are easily the Canon EOS R8 for £1,299 / $1,299 and the Nikon Z6 II for £1,319 / $1,499. Neither of these bodies are the newest on the market, but they're both still worthwhile buys for both video and photo if you want one of the best mirrorless cameras without completely breaking the bank.
Last but certainly not least, I've also picked out the Panasonic S9 for £1,149 / $1,399 as another superb full-frame bargain to check out today. This controversial camera is more of a wild-card pick - it's mainly focused on videographers - but it's still worth a look at this price point. With superb video specs, a lightweight design, and Panasonic's new LUTs, I think this is a very underrated choice if you fit its niche appeal.
Great value full-frame camera deals this week
The Sony Alpha A7 III is an older body now but there's a reason Sony has kept it in production as the 'entry-level' A7 option - it's still a stunning camera. Our Sony Alpha a7 III review awarded this model a full five stars when we originally tested it and it's an easy recommendation even in 2024. You miss out on some of the latest bells and whistles, but the A7 III still has great autofocus, uncropped 4K video, and a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that's more than capable. The body is hovering at £999 right now, which is a superb price for such a powerful full-frame camera.
In the US: was $1,798 now $1,398 at Adorama
Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with £400 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stabilisation and sturdier build quality then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.
In the US: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon
The Nikon Z6 II might not be the latest model from the brand but it's a great all-rounder that's superb for stills, video, and it's great value to boot. The original Z6 was already a decent mirrorless flagship but the second iteration brings a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. While it's thoroughly superseded by the recent release of the third iteration now, we'd still highly recommend the Z6 II as a capable hybrid camera.
In the US: was $1,996 now $1,496.95 at Adorama
Panasonic's latest full-frame camera is down to a record-low price at Amazon today, with a full £250 off the original launch price. Featuring 6K 'open gate' video, Panasonic's excellent real-time LUTs, and impressive image stabilization, the S9 brings an extremely competitive set of video-focused features for the price. While photographers will be better served with other bodies, the S9 is a great choice for beginner videographers in particular.
In the US: was $1,497 now $1,397 at Adorama
