Canon's best camera for beginners is going cheap right now in the US and UK

If you're a beginner looking to buy your first mirrorless, then look no further than the Canon EOS R10 - a great APS-C camera that you currently can get at Adorama for only $879 (was $979). This is certainly no cheap thrills camera, as is evidenced by its top overall status in our best camera for beginners guide.

The EOS R10 was great value before the discount but with $100 off the US model and £100 off the UK version, there's an even better deal to be had. With more than capable autofocus and good handling, what's not to love about Canon's entry-level mirrorless camera?

Today's best Canon EOS R10 deal

Canon EOS R10: was $979 now $879 at Adorama

A more than capable 24.2 MP APS-C sensor is backed up by a super speed autofocus system with subject detection. Another win for beginners is the high-speed shooting mode, which is able to capture 15 frames per second for fast-action photos. I wouldn't buy it for it's superior video qualities but it's also good to know that it's possible to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. Also available at Amazon UK

Our Canon EOS R10 review found this lightweight mirrorless camera to be "a versatile little powerhouse and one of the best cameras around for beginners." The autofocus system is not only super speedy, something that is perfect for new users, but it's also smart and able to detect subjects without too much trouble.

In the mirrorless market, Canon is no longer floundering to the likes of Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon. With a budget-friendly option that boasts respectable specs, there's no better camera to help new photographers confidently enter the world of photography. And if you still don't believe me, you can hear it from one of our own who spent a week with it. He talks about his experience here.

(Image credit: Future)

Other Canon cameras are available, and we've collated the best in our best canon camera guide. More generally, with other brands involved, it might be worth heading over to our best camera for photography as well.

Check out our coverage of the upcoming Memorial Day sales for more recommendations on all things tech - laptops, TVs, headphones, and other categories.