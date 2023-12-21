This DJI Mini 3 Pro deal will have you flying high this summer

If you’re keen on aerial photography, summer is a great time to get started. With clear skies and great weather most of the time, you just need to find the right drone to take those pretty pictures.

And some of those best drones are made by DJI, like the DJI Mini 3 Pro which, despite the reveal of the Mini 4 Pro, remains one of the drone company’s best ultralights.

Despite being ‘mini’ in shape and weight, this series of DJI foldable drones don’t come cheap, so we get a little excited when there’s a solid bargain on what we once called the “best compact mini drone” in our DJI Mini 3 Pro review.

Right now, if you wander over to eBay, you can nab yourself the DJI Mini 3 Pro along with an RC controller from just AU$965.85. At the time of writing, the listing claims there’s only eight left and it appears to be sold out in other places, including directly from DJI, so this could be your last chance to nab this fantastic drone at a reasonable price.

Limited stock DJI Mini 3 Pro with RC controller | AU$1,163.68 from AU$965.85 at Sydney Mobiles eBay (save up to AU$197.85) This seller has the listing price set lower than the RRP, which is AU$1,299 at the DJI store, where the entire Mini 3 Pro range is currently sold out. So you’re actually getting a bigger saving than you think, with a total of AU$333 off RRP for eBay Plus members who can use the code CDEC17 at checkout. The savings aren’t exclusive to eBay Plus though – non-members can score this drone for a bit more at AU$989.13 with CDEC15 instead.

It wasn’t that long ago that we considered the DJI Mini 3 Pro as one of the best drones money can buy. While its successor, the DJI Mini 4 Pro, has since taken its place on the list, the Mini 3 Pro is still a fantastic compact drone and it comes at a much more affordable price, especially with a saving like this.

Importantly, this bundle scores you the RC Controller, which is the one with the 5.5-inch colour touchscreen, so you can fly it without having to use your phone, thus making your fold-and-fly setup much easier to handle.

What makes the DJI Mini 3 Pro so great is its impressive features list – not only does it come with fantastic obstacle avoidance with numerous obstacle sensors built into it’s small, well-designed body, and a wind speed resistance of just under 24mph, but the onboard camera on this foldable drone also boasts some pretty impressive feats.

You’ll be able to snap aerial shots both during the day and in the evening or when it’s overcast as the sensor boasts impressive low-light performance with excellent high-ISO noise handling and a fast f/1.7 aperture. You can shoot in both 12.1MP and 48MP raw and JPEG formats in either portrait or landscape, and you’ll even be able to take stunning sky-high footage with up to 4K/60fps video quality as well.

Weighing in at just 249g means you won’t need to undertake any extra paperwork to get the Mini 3 Pro registered with CASA to fly within Australia. That said, you should still be a responsible pilot and follow the rules, like not flying near airports. You can check the CASA website for all the rules.