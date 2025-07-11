This complete DJI drone package is "best for beginners" and down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day
A combo package that gives you everything you need to take up drone flying
We crowned the DJI Mini 4K the winner of the 'best budget' category in our best drones guide. It's small, it's lightweight – and most impressively has support for 4K video resolution at a much lower cost. And it's now even better value today, as you can get this DJI Mini 4K Bundle at Amazon for £259 (was £329).
This is, quite simply, the best drone for beginners on a budget. And today's Prime Day deal is a seriously low price considering you get a drone, a controller, extra batteries, and a carry case all included in the price.
Today's best DJI Mini 4 Pro bundle deal
If you've been wanting to start drone photography or videography but have been put off by the price, then this is the deal for you. The DJI Mini 4K drone is paired with a range of accessories that will get you up and flying in no time at all. A sub-£260 price is temptingly low considering how pricey it can be to buy your first drone.
Our cameras expert, Timothy Coleman, reviewed the DJI Mini 4K and gave it a solid 4.5 out of five stars. He called it an "excellent value option" and the best drone in its class.
The 4K video quality and 2x digital zoom make it possible to get closer footage of your surroundings. The drone also includes a "3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app".
If you were concerned about limited flight time, then fear not; this combo includes two batteries, which extend the time your drone can be up in the air from 31 to 62 minutes. There's also a DJI RC-N1C Remote Controller thrown in for good measure.
If you want to browse more options and DJI is the only manufacturer you're interested in, then we even have a guide for the best DJI drones. Otherwise, grab one of the best drones and enjoy a summer of flying and capturing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.