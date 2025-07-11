We crowned the DJI Mini 4K the winner of the 'best budget' category in our best drones guide. It's small, it's lightweight – and most impressively has support for 4K video resolution at a much lower cost. And it's now even better value today, as you can get this DJI Mini 4K Bundle at Amazon for £259 (was £329).

This is, quite simply, the best drone for beginners on a budget. And today's Prime Day deal is a seriously low price considering you get a drone, a controller, extra batteries, and a carry case all included in the price.

Today's best DJI Mini 4 Pro bundle deal

DJI Mini 4K: was £329 now £259 at Amazon If you've been wanting to start drone photography or videography but have been put off by the price, then this is the deal for you. The DJI Mini 4K drone is paired with a range of accessories that will get you up and flying in no time at all. A sub-£260 price is temptingly low considering how pricey it can be to buy your first drone.

Our cameras expert, Timothy Coleman, reviewed the DJI Mini 4K and gave it a solid 4.5 out of five stars. He called it an "excellent value option" and the best drone in its class.

The 4K video quality and 2x digital zoom make it possible to get closer footage of your surroundings. The drone also includes a "3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app".

If you were concerned about limited flight time, then fear not; this combo includes two batteries, which extend the time your drone can be up in the air from 31 to 62 minutes. There's also a DJI RC-N1C Remote Controller thrown in for good measure.

If you want to browse more options and DJI is the only manufacturer you're interested in, then we even have a guide for the best DJI drones. Otherwise, grab one of the best drones and enjoy a summer of flying and capturing.