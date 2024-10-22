The best drone for beginners just dropped to a great low price

We've tested all of the main players in the drone market and come to the conclusion that the DJI Mini 3 is the best drone for beginners. Its entry-level status is backed up by a super-low price for a drone, which has now dropped a further £90 thanks to this deal. That means you can get the DJI Mini 3 at Jessops for £339 (was £429).

We've not seen this drone at a lower price so why not buy yourself an early Christmas present and capture some beautiful aerial shots through the autumn and winter? The deal will also give you the RC-N1 Remote Controller so you can get flying in no time at all.

Today's best DJI Mini 3 deal

DJI Mini 3: was £429 now £339 at Jessops

The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro, although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance. The £90 discount makes the drone more affordable than ever and brings it down to its lowest price ever.

Read our DJI Mini 3 review for a full rundown of what this excellent drone is capable of. We found it incredibly easy to get set up and fly with controls providing a generally positive flight experience.

The drone comes with three flight modes: Cine, Normal and Sport, which give photographers and videographers the option to trade off speed and smoothness of flight. The sensor is the same as the Pro model so you'll be guaranteed fantastic imagery whether taking photos or shooting video.

The budget-friendly price does come at a cost to the feature set, though. You won't get collision avoidance, which means you'll have to be careful not to fly it into anything.

To save you the work, we've curated all the best drones to suit different budgets and desired features. If you'd like to compare other DJI drone options, then head over to our best DJI drones buying guide.