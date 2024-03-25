Grab the fantastic DJI Mini 3 Pro for its lowest price in Amazon's Spring sale
A great deal on one of the best sub-250g drones
The DJI Mini 3 Pro may now have been superseded by the Mini 4 Pro, but it's still one of the best compact drones you can buy – and it's currently even cheaper in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale.
The DJI RC version (which is bundled with DJI’s remote controller) has been reduced from £859 to £689 in the UK, saving you a massive £170 and matching its lowest price ever. In the US, it's currently priced at $609, which is also a record low, although it's worth noting that it's been at that figure now for around a year.
It's also worth noting that DJI has the same deal in the UK and actually sells it for $10 less in the US, offering it for $599.
Today's best DJI Mini 3 Pro deals
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDJI-Lightweight-Foldable-Avoidance-Beginners%2Fdp%2FB09WDBDGBZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was
£859 now £689 at Amazon
Still one of the best drones around, our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dji-mini-3-pro" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">DJI Mini 3 Pro review billed the sub 250g drone as “the best compact drone you can buy” with punchy 4K video and tri-directional obstacle avoidance. This kit with remote controller included is at its lowest price ever in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale.
Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fuk%2Fproduct%2Fdji-mini-3-pro%3Fvid%3D113991%26set_region%3DGB%26from%3Dsite-nav" data-link-merchant="dji.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£689 at DJI
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC): <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fproduct%2Fdji-mini-3-pro%3Fvid%3D113961" data-link-merchant="dji.com"">$599 at DJI
As we said in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dji-mini-3-pro" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dji.com"">review, the Mini 3 Pro was "a serious upgrade for the Mini series". Yes, the Mini 4 Pro is now available, but it only offers marginal improvements over the 3 Pro, and at this price we'd recommend buying the earlier model.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDJI-Mini-RC-Lightweight-Intelligent%2Fdp%2FB0BL3NZT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dji.com"">$609 at Amazon
Although it's been replaced on our best drones page by the DJI Mini 4 Pro, the 3 is still one of the best backpack-friendly bundles for aerial photography and video. Our DJI Mini 3 Pro review declared the sub-250g drone as a serious upgrade for the Mini series, adding tri-dimensional obstacle sensing to its super-sharp 48MP stills and 4K / 60p video.
Given that the newer Mini 4 Pro will set you back £857 (and $959 in the US), and that in our review we said it was "an incremental update over the Mini 3 Pro", this could be a great deal to get you started on your aerial-photography journey.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best DJI deals where you are).
