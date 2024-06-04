The GoPro Hero 12 Black just hit a new record-low price at Amazon

Those planning a summer of adventure will be excited to know that the latest and greatest action camera is down to a record-low price. Zip over to Amazon where you can now get the GoPro Hero 12 Black for $299.99 (was $399.99).

The GoPro Hero 12 Black improves on past models with some of the most impressive specs yet. It can capture footage in 5.3K and 4K with HDR and up to 240fps at 2K. It's also a tough and rugged device that makes it waterproof to 33 feet and hardy enough to survive even the most extreme sports.

This Amazon listing comes with a rechargeable battery, a curved adhesive mount, a mounting buckle and thumb screw for support, and a USB-C cable for transferring footage and charging. Alternatively, you can order the same camera straight from the GoPro website with additional accessories in several other discounted bundles.

Today's best GoPro Hero 12 Black deal

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is the manufacturer's longest-lasting and most powerful camera. It can record at 5.3K at 60 fps for twice as long as the Hero 11 Black (about 70 minutes), and up to 240 fps at 2K. Its HyperSmooth AutoBoost technology enables award-winning stability while participating in rigorous activities like skiing, skating, and biking. This offer at Amazon drops the action camera we gave 4.5 stars out of five in our GoPro Hero 12 Black review to a record-low price.

We particularly highlighted the superior stabilization and high-resolution video capture in our very positive GoPro Hero 12 Black review. Its battery life is short, but it's better than previous models – it can record twice as long as the Hero 11 Black in 5.3K at 60 fps.

Meanwhile, its award-winning HyperSmooth AutoBoost technology, plus the various mounting options that come with it, keeps footage steady and smooth during rigorous activities like skiing, skating, and biking. In addition to stabilization that outperforms the average camera, its durable, waterproof body can withstand mud, snow, and being submerged up to 10m underwater.

Interested in alternative options? The GoPro Hero 10 Black stands out as a budget option with similarly impressive features. You can also browse TechRadar's best GoPro list for a more comprehensive roundup of all the action cameras you can pick up by the manufacturer.