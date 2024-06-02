GoPro Hero11 Black hits new record-low price - just in time for summer vacations

The GoPro HERO11 Black is the social media king of action cameras and is now on sale at Best Buy for $249 and Amazon UK for £249. These are the lowest prices yet for this excellent cam, so if you're looking for an action camera, you won't regret snapping up either of these deals today.

You can check out our Hero11 Black review for a full rundown of the model, but overall we'd recommend the Hero11 Black to anyone looking for a robust cam. The HERO11 Black's 1/1.9-inch sensor is one of the highlights, making it possible to export videos in a range of different formats, including 9:16 for TikTok and Instagram. Being able to record videos and export them to social media with no loss in quality or resolution is a big win for content creators in particular.

GoPro HERO11 Black lowest ever price

GoPro HERO11 Black: was £399 now $249 at Best Buy

A healthy $100+ discount makes the HERO11 Black one of the most affordable GoPro action cameras at the moment. 5.3K Ultra HD video is available at up to 60 frames per second, which is ideal for a little bit of slow motion. Photos are captured up to a resolution of 27 MP, and the 1/1.9" Image Sensor performs impressively. Also available at Amazon UK for £249 (was £399)

Video creators who are into color-grading their footage will be pleased to know this action camera records in 10-bit. The extra dynamic range makes it ideal for rescuing highlights and dark areas as well as tone mapping the footage.

Alongside the HERO11 Black is a mini version. Check out our comparison to see if that is a better fit for you. We've also curated a list of the Best GoPros and, more broadly, the Best Action Cameras if you're interested in other brands.