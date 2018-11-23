This Radeon RX Vega 56 Black Friday deal knocks more than half off list price

Over the last few months Nvidia has been getting all the love with its RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, but it’s not the only player in the game. The AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 is one of the best graphics cards for anyone trying to play at 1440p on a budget, and Black Friday is the best time to buy one.

Right now, you can score a massive $330 off the MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost OC after rebate. That’s more than half off the $649 MSRP.

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost: $649 $319 at Amazon

AMD's Radeon graphics cards don't get enough love, but that might change with this $330 off deal at Amazon after rebate. You'll be able to power through all your games at 1440p for more than half off.View Deal

With a boost clock of 1,520 MHz, this aftermarket RX Vega 56 has a 50MHz overclock right out of the box, which you’ll be able to push even higher.

The part does have a blower-type cooler, which could be a problem depending on your case – but it’s the cheapest Vega 56 you’ll find among the Black Friday PC component deals.

It’s not quite the best graphics card on the market, but at just $319, it might just be the best bang-for-your-buck available right now.