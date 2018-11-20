LG to release its first Google Assistant smart display

It's been nearly a year since we saw the LG WK9 at CES 2018, and now it seems that the company is finally ready to release the wireless smart display to the public in the US.

With the rather long official title of the XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9, the Google Assistant-powered smart display features an 8-inch LED touchscreen, two forward facing front speakers, an Android Things platform and Google's Chromecast built in.

Although its retail price is $299.99, LG has confirmed the WK9 will be on sale for a more palatable $199.99 on Black Friday – though the list of retailers selling the smart display has yet to be confirmed.

More choice for consumers

The calling card of the WK9 is superior audio quality, thanks to speakers tuned by Meridian Audio – this could be why the official retail price is quite a bit steeper than competitors like the Lenovo Smart Display or the Google Home Hub.

Whether the high-spec speakers will live up to the hype and allow the WK9 to compete with similar models remains to be seen, particularly at that high price. What's clear however, is that the burgeoning smart display market is truly starting to take off, and consumers have more choice than ever before.

