Fitbit Versa 2 and original Versa watches are $50 off for Black Friday

The original Fitbit Versa is a cheaper option than its pricier siblings, let alone the Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches out there. And it’s even more affordable with this early Black Friday deal, taking $50 off the list price, amounting to 29% savings.

And yes, it’s not the most feature-rich smartwatch on the market - but it does outperform the big boys in some ways. The Fitbit Versa has 3-4 days of battery life far outlasts the Apple Watch 5 with its measly maybe-one-day capacity, for one, and the former’s 50m waterproof rating is a relief compared to the less generous hydro resistance in other smartwatches. Its 1.34-inch display isn’t too shabby, either.

Want the latest from the recently Google-acquired company ? The Fitbit Versa 2 is also on sale, also for $50 off, coming down from nearly $200 to being $149.95. This deal is happens to be at Walmart.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $169 $119 on Amazon

The original Fitbit Versa remains a solid smartwatch with a full-color display, waterproof body (up to 50m), 3-4 day battery life, and all the fitness modes and functionality you'd expect from a Fitbit device.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $149.95 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $149.95. That's a $50 price cut for the smartwatch that features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist conveniently.

View Deal

The Fitbit Versa series hasn’t quite kept up with other smartwatches in a few areas - it lacks internal GPS (it can use your phone's GPS, though) - and the Versa's proprietary OS means you won’t get too many apps that play nice with it. But if you wanted a fitness smartwatch at a bargain price to take on workouts too risky for your fancier wearables, the original Fitbit Versa is a good pick.