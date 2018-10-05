Apple on Black Friday: which products and deals to look out for

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer that rarest of opportunities – to actually manage to find some decent deals on cut-price Apple products.

Apple is renowned for the premium finish, and resulting premium pricing, of its products. So the winter deals season is one of the few periods when it's not unusual to find an iPad, Macbook, Apple TV or iPhone with a few pound knocked off its usual asking price.

From the moment you first hear about a device to the moment you send it off to the great gadget graveyard in the sky, TechRadar is with you every step of the way, and Black Friday is no different. If you're hunting the best Apple deals this Black Friday, you've come to the right place. Read on for some top tips on bagging a great bargain on Apple products, and a chance to check the market now to see the sort of deals currently on offer.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday began life in the US before taking over the world, and takes place on the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. That means this year it’s November 23, 2018 for the deals kick off date.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, making Cyber Monday 2018 land on November 26.

How to get the best Apple deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Apple hardly ever discounts its own gear, and especially not its latest and greatest gadgets, be that the iPhone XS or iPad Pro 10.5. It sometimes bundles in some extra App Store gift card credit with a purchase, but that's about as far as it goes from Apple directly.

That means you're going to have to diligently keep an eye on retail partners in order to get the best Apple deals this Black Friday. And, even when discounted, there's a premium to Apple products, so set that budget and stick to it – could you get a better, newer product in a similar category if you didn't buy Apple? Consider any Android or Windows rivals that may suit your price point better.

As we'll detail below, for some reason it tends to be iPads that are particularly prone to deals season discounting, so that's a good place to start your prep work. Make a note of the size (Mini, standard or Pro in their many guises) that you're after, and start tracking its price now. If you see an older product rise sharply in price in the next few weeks, you can be sure that's because it's going to crash right down again for Black Friday, giving the retailers an opportunity to put even bigger price-slashing stickers on them.

Apply the same techniques to MacBook and iPhone deals too. What are you primarily going to use the MacBook for? Do you really need a chipset powerful enough for heavy video editing if that's not what you're going to be using it for? And is an iPhone in a Plus or Max sized configuration really necessary if you're already rocking a tablet everywhere you go? And what about smartwatches – does anyone, really, truly need one? Unless you're a fitness fanatic, probably not.

Remember that with the mobile products, you're not just buying the handset, but you're going to have to consider a data package to go with them. Before buying a SIM-free iPhone, check out all the options that retailers have on offer – they become very competitive around Black Friday weekend, and could save you lots of money in the long run if you bag a savvy phone-data-and-streaming-service combo deal.

Best Black Friday iPad deals from last year

One of the most consistent performers in terms of price-slashing deal items from Apple is the iPad, which seems to be the Apple product most retailers have no problem knocking money off of.

To give you a taste of what could come this year (with even deeper cuts expected, given these models are now another year older), here's what was deeply discounted last Black Friday.

iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to around £300 (was £339)

It was less than a year old at the time, so we weren't expecting a discount on the iPad 9.7. That's why it was such a surprise when we started to see discounts appear last year.

iPad Pro 10.5 64GB: down to £567.99 (was £619) from Amazon

A saving of over £50 on any iPad is always good news, and this Black Friday iPad Pro 10.5 deal from Amazon was hot last year.

iPad Pro 12.9 256GB: down to £869 (was £919) from John Lewis

Apple's biggest iPad also got a discount, and £50 from John Lewis was another top Black Friday iPad deal in 2017. The 512GB slate also got a similar discount, but 256GB will be enough space for most.

iPad Mini 4 128GB: down to £394 (was £419) from AO

The iPad Mini 4 offers up a top iPad experience in a much more compact form factor and it dropped below the magic £400 mark with this Black Friday 2017 iPad deal.

Simply can't wait for Black Friday? Here are the best iPad deals right now:

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend can be an eye-watering exercise in web-window shopping, with loads of retailers knocking prices on gear down. Let us take some of the strain off your deal hunt – we dig deeply through shops' Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and will tell you this year whether the deals are worth getting excited about.

For up to the minute info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any hot Black Friday iPad deals.