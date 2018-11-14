Amazon cuts the price of Chromebooks ahead of Black Friday

Amazon has continued its spate of pre-Black Friday deals with some time-limited deals that cuts the price on some excellent Chromebooks.

Chromebooks are lightweight and affordable laptops that run ChromeOS rather than Windows 10. If you're not sure what they are, make sure you check out our Should I buy a Chromebook? guide which will answer any questions you have, and will help you decide if they are right for you.

These deals are all live, but they expire at different times and dates. We've highlighted when each deal ends so you don't miss out on any of these savings.

Asus C101PA-FS002 Chromebook Flip £299 £199 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks in our view, and Amazon has cut the price by £100. It features some great specifications for a Chromebook, including 4GB RAM and a design that allows it to be used as a tablet. This deal ends at 11:59pm November 28.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R13 CB5-312T £399 £299 at Amazon

Amazon is cutting a decent £100 off this great Chromebook from Acer. It offers 12 hours of battery life, a 1080p touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge that turns it into a tablet-like device. This deal ends at 11:59pm November 27.

Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-132 £179.99 £139.99 at Amazon

This is a great budget Chromebook, and although on paper it looks like it has some pretty weak specs, remember that Chromebooks don't need powerful components to run. Definitely worth checking out. This deal ends at 11:59pm November 27.

Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T £279.99 £209.99 at Amazon

This is a more powerful version of the above, with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. With £70 taken from the price, this is a great deal. This deal ends at 11:59 PM November 27.

