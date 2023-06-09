Father's Day gifts 2023: 9 gift ideas from Amazon under $50

Father's Day is almost here ( Sunday, June 19, to be exact), and if you're still looking for the perfect gift for dad, then we've got you covered. Our Father's Day gift guide is rounding up all the best gift ideas from Amazon under $50, including tech, appliances, tools, and more.



Our Father's Day gift guide includes a wide range of gift ideas from Amazon, and they all happen to be on sale - something Dad would approve of! Whether he's a tech enthusiast, a coffee lover, or needs to be treated to a grooming device, our Father's Day gift guide has you covered. Some highlights include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for $38.99 (was $64.99), this top-rated massage gun marked down to $39.99 (was $99.99), and Amazon's best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick for just $31.99 (was $49.99).



See our full list of Father's Day gifts below, and further down the page, you'll find the best Father's Day sales happening right now, including offers from Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Nordstrom, and more.

The 10 best Father's Day gift ideas under $50

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $38.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Father's Day sale has the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a record-low price of $38.99. The Ring Wired allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere and features two-way talk and advanced motion detection and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for constant power.

Romanticist 30pcs BBQ Grill Tool Set: was $48.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

A great Father's Day gift for the grill enthusiast, Amazon has this top-rated 30-piece tool set on sale for $31.99 when you apply the 20% coupon at checkout. The set includes everything you need for a barbecue, including a spatula, fork, tongs, knife, basting brush, and a meat thermometer, to name a few.

Philips Norelco Shaver 2300: $44.96 at Amazon

While this Philips Norelco shaver isn't on sale, it's still a great price and a popular Father's Day gift idea. The electric shaver has over 41,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a built-in trimmer and 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $27 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the tracking device on sale for $27. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $3 more than the record-low Black Friday price. If Dad tends to misplace his keys or wallet, he can just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: was $39.99 now $29.96 at Amazon

If Dad's an iced coffee fan, you can get this nifty Mr. Coffee Iced coffee maker on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The compact coffee maker brews in under four minutes and includes a 22-ounce tumbler so you can take your coffee on the go.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This Shiatsu back and neck massager has over 18,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's currently on sale for $49.99. Dad can relax thanks to the eight kneading massage nodes that provide deep massage to your tissues and muscles and three adjustable speeds that you can control with a touch of a button.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $24.99 - $5 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Father's Day sale, down to $39.99 from $99.99, which is a massive 70% discount. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Dad will be able to stream content in 4K resolution with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, that's on sale for $31.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

See today's best Father's Day sales

You can see upcoming offers at the Amazon Prime Day sale.