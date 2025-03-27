Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price

News
By published

New magnesium membrane drivers and improved ANC too

Focal Bathys MG
(Image credit: Focal)
  • Focal Bathys MG are high-end ANC headphones
  • New magnesium drivers and better mics for improved ANC
  • Priced at $1,299 / £999 / AU$2,300

How do you make some of the best over-ear headphones even better? If you're Focal, you give them a metal upgrade. The new Focal Bathys MG are the follow-up to the Focal Bathys, and have new magnesium membrane drivers that Focal says deliver a significant audio improvement, and you'll be able to get a pair on your head from April 2025.

This isn't the first time Focal has used magnesium in its headphones. The Focal Clear MG do too, and we described their audio as "jaw-dropping". They were also quite expensive, and the new Bathys MG are too.

Focal Bathys MG

(Image credit: Focal)

Focal Bathys MG: key features and pricing

In addition to the new magnesium membrane, the Bathys MG also have new digital microphones to improve the ANC performance. That's good, because one of the few criticisms we had in our Focal Bathys review was that their ANC wasn't class-leading despite the premium price.

Other changes in the MG model are more subtle: there's new foam in the ear cups and in the headband for improved comfort.

Like the existing version, you can use the Bathys MG in three modes, USB-C DAC, wired, and wireless. In those modes you can expect up to 42 hours, 35 hours and 30 hours of listening time respectively. As before, USB-DAC mode gives you up to 24-bit/192kHz audio.

There's no doubt that these headphones are going to sound incredible, but they do come with a significantly higher price tag. Where the normal Bathys launched at $799 / £699 / AU$1,199 (but are now regularly available for less), the Bathys MG have a retail price of $1,299 / £999 / AU$2,300.

They're released during April, but Focal didn't provide a specific date.

You might also like

See more Audio News
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Wireless Headphones
Focal Bathys MG
Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones in black on orange background with price cut text
Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
Black 1More SonoFlow headphones laying on table near laptop and phone.
These new cheap ANC headphones from a reliable brand look like wildly good value – 90 hours of battery, Hi-Res Audio, spatial sound… all for $50
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra on a blue background with text saying Big Savings.
Save $80 on the Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones in the Presidents' Day sales
Sony headphones on a coloured background
Sony’s next flagship wireless headphones just edged closer to launch – here’s when they might land
Latest in News
Waze voice control
Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
Focal Bathys MG
Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price
A PC gamer celebrating, sat in a gaming chair in front of a monitor
Windows 11’s Game Bar gets a fresh coat of paint, plus a tweak to work better on handhelds – and I like the direction Microsoft’s heading in here
NHS
NHS IT supplier hit with major fine following ransomware attack
A business woman looking at AI on a transparent screen
Most businesses are now fully embracing AI - but aren't always protected against the risks
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
All three rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in ‘official’ images
More about wireless headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones in black on orange background with price cut text

Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign

These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
Waze voice control

Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
See more latest
Most Popular
Waze voice control
Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
Garmin Fenix 8 vs Enduro 3 comparison
Garmin adds premium Garmin Connect+ tier with AI features – but promises your free experience ‘is not going away’
Microsoft Copilot combines the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Graph and Artificial Intelligence. Isolated 3D logo on a surface
Microsoft adds Copilot AI features to Windows 11's Photos app - and I actually don't hate them
Nintendo Direct live blog.
Nintendo Direct live build-up: no Switch 2, but these are our predictions for what we could see
NHS
NHS IT supplier hit with major fine following ransomware attack
A PC gamer celebrating, sat in a gaming chair in front of a monitor
Windows 11’s Game Bar gets a fresh coat of paint, plus a tweak to work better on handhelds – and I like the direction Microsoft’s heading in here
inZOI.
inZOI early access won't feature Denuvo DRM after all, 'we are committed to making inZOI a highly moddable game'
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
All three rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in ‘official’ images
Robert Downey Jr sitting in a chair and holding a finger to his lips during Marvel&#039;s Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal
'There is always room for more': Marvel drops big hint that it isn't done with its Avengers: Doomsday cast announcements
Cristiano Ronaldo promotional image for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and it makes more sense than you think