Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price

Focal Bathys MG are high-end ANC headphones

New magnesium drivers and better mics for improved ANC

Priced at $1,299 / £999 / AU$2,300

How do you make some of the best over-ear headphones even better? If you're Focal, you give them a metal upgrade. The new Focal Bathys MG are the follow-up to the Focal Bathys, and have new magnesium membrane drivers that Focal says deliver a significant audio improvement, and you'll be able to get a pair on your head from April 2025.

This isn't the first time Focal has used magnesium in its headphones. The Focal Clear MG do too, and we described their audio as "jaw-dropping". They were also quite expensive, and the new Bathys MG are too.

(Image credit: Focal)

Focal Bathys MG: key features and pricing

In addition to the new magnesium membrane, the Bathys MG also have new digital microphones to improve the ANC performance. That's good, because one of the few criticisms we had in our Focal Bathys review was that their ANC wasn't class-leading despite the premium price.

Other changes in the MG model are more subtle: there's new foam in the ear cups and in the headband for improved comfort.

Like the existing version, you can use the Bathys MG in three modes, USB-C DAC, wired, and wireless. In those modes you can expect up to 42 hours, 35 hours and 30 hours of listening time respectively. As before, USB-DAC mode gives you up to 24-bit/192kHz audio.

There's no doubt that these headphones are going to sound incredible, but they do come with a significantly higher price tag. Where the normal Bathys launched at $799 / £699 / AU$1,199 (but are now regularly available for less), the Bathys MG have a retail price of $1,299 / £999 / AU$2,300.

They're released during April, but Focal didn't provide a specific date.

