I love this retro Bluetooth speaker and now it's cheaper than ever for Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals have already wowed me this year, but there's one discount that I'm truly blown away by. And I'm talking about this huge price-cut on the retro-style Marshall Emberton 2 which is just $99.99 (was $169.99) at Amazon US and only £87.67 (was £149.99) at Amazon UK. That means that you'll score more than 40% off this great Bluetooth speaker, no matter where you are.

I'm personally a massive fan of Marshall's amp-like Bluetooth speakers, which often pair a gorgeous design with satisfying, balanced audio. And the Marshall Emberton 2 does exactly that, with rich, clear sound and a durable, yet attractive build. And for less than $100 / £90 it's extremely good value too, making it a massive hit this Cyber Monday.

Today's best Marshall Emberton 2 deals

Marshall Emberton 2: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Marshall Emberton 2 is 42% off for Cyber Monday, meaning you're getting a sleek, stylish, yet hardy Bluetooth speaker for less than $100, which is awesome value. This portable speaker is IP67 waterproof and dustproof rated, so it's fit for use no matter the setting.

Marshall Emberton 2: was £149.99 now £87.67 at Amazon This is the cheapest I've ever seen the Marshall Emberton 2 available for in the UK, so have no doubts, this is the time to buy. With an incredible 30-hour battery life and clear audio quality, this is the full package if you're on the hunt for a swell, small speaker.

In our Marshall Emberton 2 review, we were full of praise for its stunning looks, IP67-rated protection from the elements and decent overall audio. What we were perhaps, not a huge fan of, was its price. But now, that's far from being an issue, with a discount of more than 40% transforming it into a worthy value pick.

With companion app compatibility, EQ adjustment, incredible battery life and now a tempting price tag, the Marshall Emberton 2 is an impressive portable speaker. On top of that, I've never seen it for less in the US and it's hit a new low in the UK, so make sure you don't miss this jaw-droppingly good deal.

So, with all of that said, I'd highly recommend picking up the Marshall Emberton 2 this Cyber Monday. But if you'd like to assess other options, why not check out our guide to the best Bluetooth speaker deals available for Cyber Monday 2024. OK, until next time!

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK