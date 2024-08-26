Want great cheap noise-cancelling headphones? SoundMagic makes amazing value audio gear, and now it's finally doing ANC cans

We really rate SoundMagic thanks to products such as its SoundMagic E11BT and SoundMagic E80D earbuds. But while the firm makes a wide range of headphones and earbuds that punch way above their price tag, there's been a significant gap in the range to date: ANC over-ears. So we're pleased to see the new SoundMagic P58BT ANC, which fills that gap in some style.

These headphones aren't just about the ANC. They should also be good for gaming and video watching thanks to their Gaming Mode, a low-latency mode that eliminates the usual Bluetooth lag. But of course it's how they sound that matters most, and there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful about that.

SoundMagic P58BT ANC: key features and pricing

The P58BT ANC features 40mm drivers with a large neodymium iron boron magnet, precision-engineered magnetic components and a composite vibrating diaphragm that SoundMagic says delivers accurate and spacious sound. The ANC here is hybrid with full ANC, transparency and adaptive modes and delivers up to 28dB noise reduction, and there's CVC noise reduction on the mics for clear calling.

The design of the P58BT is quite different from most other over-ears, including the firm's existing models. They're slightly tilted oval shapes, which SoundMagic says delivers much better comfort during longer listening sessions. The firm also says that the silicone headbands and earpads aren't just sweat-proof and water-resistant but also makeup-proof, which is handy, and they've been designed to be comfortable for glasses wearers too. At 305g they're fairly lightweight for their size.

The Bluetooth version here is 5.3 with multi-point pairing, and you can expect up to 60 hours with ANC off and 35 hours with it on. The packaging also includes an audio cable for wired listening and the obligatory USB-C for charging.

There are two color options: Black and Platinum Silver.

The new SoundMagic P58BT ANC is available today from Amazon and other selected retailers in the UK and EU for £79.99/€79.99. US pricing and availability will be confirmed soon.

