The best Sony headphones for most people just hit their lowest Black Friday price ever

For a long time, we've rated the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones for most people because their particular balance of quality and price still hasn't really been beaten – and now they're down to a record-breaking price of £197.99 at Amazon today, instead of £227.

While the Sony WH-1000XM4 have hovered close to the £200 mark previously, this is the cheapest we've ever seen them – granted only by £1 (they were £198.99 in October), but still. In short, if you're looking for the best noise-cancelling headphones for this price, you won't do any better.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: was

£232 now £197.99 at Amazon

If you hurry, you can snag the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 for their lowest ever price at Amazon today. These superb headphones are still some of the best we've ever tested here at TechRadar, with a fantastic combination of comfort, sound quality, and 30 hours of battery life. While no longer the latest model, we'd still recommend these to anyone because these price drops mean they're still fantastic value.

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review awarded these headphones top marks thanks to their outstanding noise cancellation and useful conversational awareness modes. Overall, they're extremely comfortable, feature great sound quality, and pack enough battery life to easily last a day or two.

Design-wise, they're not quite as aesthetically modern as the latest Sony WH-1000XM5, but we still rank the fourth-generation model as the best headphones for their price range in 2023. Compared to the latest model, which are currently available for £279 (was £380) at Amazon, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer comparable performance and sound quality for a much easier-to-manage price tag.

Outside the UK? Check out the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region just below.

The price of new headphones has been rising recently, with the latest from Sony and Bose launching at notably higher prices their predecessors – which has left a gap for the Sony WH-1000XM4 that they happily continue to fill with discounts like this. We've mentioned it already, but they're simply the best performance you'll find at this price.

And they're actually more travel-friendly than their successor as well, thanks to folding earcups so they can fit in smaller spaces – perfect if you'll take them in your bag a lot.

You can see more of today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphone sales and see our best headphone deals guide.