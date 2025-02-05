Save 50% on the Beats Solo 4 and grab them for their lowest-ever price

Beats headphones are known for their stylish designs and functionality, which the Solo 4 also embodied in its 2024 launch. Now, these cans are back to their Black Friday price, and you can get the Beats Solo 4 at Amazon for $99.99 (was $199.95).

It's hard to beat a 50% discount on some headphones, especially for a premium brand like Beats. We gave the Beats Solo 4 an average rating at the time of review, but this significant price cut makes them much better value and more in line with their audio quality and performance levels.

Today's best Beats headphones deal

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $99.99 at Amazon At half the price, the Beats Solo 4 are a much more affordable option and better priced in line with the levels of audio quality and performance you can expect. The lightweight build, ergonomic design, and 50-hour battery life make them a convenient pick for commutes for most casual listeners. It might not be the most advanced set of headphones out there, but it's great value for a good-looking product with lossless audio capabilities and plenty of utility.

In our Beats Solo 4 review, we praised the passive noise isolation, long-lasting battery, and connectivity options. The lightweight build also makes the headphones easy to store and wear throughout the day, though the comfort level varies from person to person. It should easily please casual listeners who also want cans that look good.

The Beats Solo 4 features spatial audio with head tracking to adapt audio based on your movements. You can also enjoy high-resolution lossless audio with a USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable. Its battery lasts up to 50 hours and can regain five hours of playback with just 10 minutes of fast charging. However, if you want more advanced technology like active noise cancellation, you can find better options for the same price.

For more from Beats, see our list of best Beats headphones for all budgets. If you're willing to explore outside the brand, also see the other options in our best headphones and best earbuds lists.