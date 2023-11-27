Hurry! Amazon’s record-setting Beats headphones deals are selling fast

It’s no secret that Amazon’s exceptional AirPods deals are among our favorite Cyber Monday deals, period, but if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max this Cyber Monday, then Amazon’s even more impressive Beats headphone deals are absolutely worth considering.

Right now, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds at just $89.95 (down from $149.95), and the fitness-focused Beats Fit Pro at $159 (down from $199.95). In the over-ear department, the Beats Studio Pro are just $169.95 (down from $349.99), and the Beats Solo 3 headphones are even cheaper, at $99 (down from $199.95).

The Studio Buds and Studio Pro have never, ever been cheaper at Amazon, and three of those four headphones – the Studio Buds, Studio Pro, and Solo3 – currently rank among the retailer's top 30 best-selling technology products. In other words, they're selling fast, so we suggest you act quickly if you're keen to snag a headphones bargain this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday Beats headphones deals

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon.com

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has them down to a record-low $89.95 for Cyber Monday. For that price, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (which are regularly priced at $234), this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $159 at Amazon

We're big fans of these headphones, as they're great for working out. In fact, we rate them as the best wireless earbuds for sports, giving them four stars in our Beats Fit Pro review. They're essentially like the AirPods Pro but adapted to be better suited for sports with an IPX4 waterproof rating. $159 isn't quite the cheapest they've ever been – they fell to under $150 early in 2023 – but it's the lowest price we've seen for Black Friday/Cyber Monday season.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro have never been cheaper than they are right now. As with all Beats headphones, these cans look beautiful, and come with great smart features for both Apple devices and Android. In our review, we praised their sound quality and ease of use when it comes to features like personalized spatial audio.

Beats Solo 3: was $199.95 now $99 at Amazon

If you have a modern iPhone and want a pair of the best Beats headphones made specifically for Apple's latest range, you really should take a look at the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. In addition to a fantastic wireless connection and punchy sound, you're getting a huge battery run-time here. A single charge can last for up to 40 hours, which could last you for an entire week's worth of commuting between charges.

