This record-low AirPods Pro 2 USB-C deal will help you nail those new year fitness goals

Getting into running for 2024? Well, music (or podcasts, or a fitness app that gives you pointers) can help – and right now the AirPods Pro 2 are just $189 at Amazon, which equals the lowest price we've seen on these latest, USB-C-enabled AirPods Pro, so this is a deal that's well worth snapping up.

Several members of your TechRadar team swear by their AirPods Pro 2 for commuting, a run in the park over lunch (we even have a running club) and nixing noise in the office, and the AirPods Pro 2 are quite simply the best wireless earbuds you can get.

And if you've got a lovely Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch 8 (with a free trial of Apple Fitness+ thrown in), a set of Apple's top-tier earbuds is the ideal way to complete your fitness-focused ecosystem for 2024.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review we praised these little white earbuds for their great nose cancellation, superb sound, Spatial Audio capabilities, and solid battery life. And their USB-C charging case means no more relying on the proprietary Lightning cable.

Of course, they make a great partner for an iPhone even if you're not on a health kick in 2024, offering a talented, musical sound, head-tracked spatial audio and excellent noise-cancellation profiles.

Today's top AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 were a Black Friday bestseller late last year, but here we are in 2024 and Amazon has the newest version of the earbuds are already back down to their record-low price of $189 – which is a whole 99c less than their last-seen Cyber Monday price! Rated in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

If you're not sold on the AirPods Pro 2 but you definitely want top noise cancellation, our best noise cancelling earbuds buying guide is the place to go.

And guess what? It's TechRadar's Get Fit for '24 week, so if you're looking to take on a fitness goal this year, we can help – here are three fitness apps for new runners, and that's just for starters!

Just want the top tech deals we've spotted at TechRadar? Well, there's the link – you know what to do…

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings and all the top deals!