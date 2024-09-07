The perfect workout earbuds just got their first-ever discount

Jabra's latest update to its excellent Elite 8 active earbuds just got their first-ever sale. Right now, you can get the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 Bluetooth wireless earbuds at Amazon for $179.99 (was $229.99).

That's $50 off the latest version of these earbuds, which iterate on the already sturdy build and performance of the original. They especially excel as a pair of workout earbuds because of their sweatproof build and durability, but they also boast sound quality that would benefit anyone looking for solid wireless buds.

Today's best Jabra Wireless Earbuds deal

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 8 Active's Gen 2 Wireless Earbuds are on sale for the first time post-Labor Day. These military-tested earbuds are known for their grip and sweatproof, waterproof durability, so they can withstand even intense workouts. The new LE Audio smart case in the latest generation also offers an enhanced audio experience Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which you can unlock with a 3.5mm jack or USB-C connection. Their lengthy battery life is also a plus, lasting up to 56 hours (or 32 hours with active noise cancellation).

TechRadar highlighted the fit, sound, and durability in its Jabra Elite 8 Active review. The Elite 8's enhanced grip ensures security during workouts and an IP68 rating means these buds can survive dust, sweat, and water. They also last up to 56 hours on one charge of 32 hours with active noise cancellation, which is much longer than the typical pair of earbuds.

In its Gen 2 upgrade, the "world’s toughest earbuds" now also feature an LE Audio smart case in addition to improved active noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos audio. If you want to try the LE Audio, you'll have to connect the case to a power source using a 3.5mm jack or USB-C cable.

For more recommendations, see our lists of the best wireless earbuds and best budget wireless earbuds. You can also consult our list of the biggest earbud launches in 2024.