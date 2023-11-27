No way: Sonos Move is now just £249 for Cyber Monday and it's still live – quick!

Of all the Cyber Monday deals live right now (and reader, I've seen hundreds) an extra £30 off the lowest-seen £120 off discounted price of the excellent Sonos Move is up there with the best of them. In fact it might just be the best – and that's saying something.

To explain: the Sonos Move (a speaker we called "fantastic-sounding" under intense review) was recently discounted from its £399 list price to £299, for Black Friday. Then, it dropped a further £20 (to £279) on Amazon over the weekend. Now, the Sonos Move is down to just £249 (was £399) at Amazon! To save you the bother of doing the sums, this is £30 less than its lowest-seen, flash deal price – or £150 off the RRP!

What you need to know is firstly that this is the lowest price we've ever seen it sell for ever, and secondly, the Cyber Monday clock is ticking. Tick-tock, tick-tock…

Today's huge Cyber Monday Sonos Move deal

Sonos Move: was £399 now £249 at Amazon

Given that Sonos has since upgraded its first ever portable speaker, the original Move, which we gave four and a half stars in our Sonos Move review, is still a great option for anyone looking for big room-filling sound. It has a premium price tag but with this £150 saving, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. This is also the cheapest we've seen it online in the UK, with Currys and John Lewis still selling it for £299 (at the time of writing) – so you're getting an extra £50 off!

As we said in our glowing 4.5 star Sonos Move review, "The Sonos Move is the wireless pioneer’s first portable speaker – and it’s ace".

At its heart, the Sonos Move is designed to be a home speaker than you can just grab and take with you when you feel like it – usually as far as the garden, but you could take it on the road too, although I'd suggest a car (it weighs 3kg). And if that's what you want, this deal is emphatically for you. It's an awful lot of Sonos speaker for this money.

This inaugural Move was launched in September 2019 and promptly blew every other Bluetooth speaker out of the water, because it could nice with your Sonos system over wi-fi as well as streaming music over Bluetooth. And it still can.

What it can't do is act as rear speakers within a surround-sound home cinema system, (and it would be remiss of me not to point out that the original Move has been superseded by the September 2023 Sonos Move 2) but as long as that doesn't bother you, this is one of the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals I've seen. And I've seen plenty.

Need something smaller? The "mini Move" Sonos Roam is on sale for just £134 (was £179) on Sonos' site. Food for thought…

