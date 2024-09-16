How to check if your AirPods are updated ready for iOS 18's new features

AirPods are getting some important new updates today as part of iOS 18, especially the AirPods Pro 2: there are new gesture controls, improved audio quality for gaming and calls, more control over Adaptive Audio, and spatial audio for gaming.

There are some differences depending on what AirPods model you have.

The new Siri interactions, which enable you to accept or silence calls and notifications with head movements, are available for all AirPods. The new Voice Isolation for clearer calls is for all AirPods too.

Personalized Spatial Audio for gaming requires AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

In most cases, your AirPods will get the update automatically when the appropriate update is launched, they're within Bluetooth range of your Wi-Fi-connected iPhone, iPad or Mac and they're charging. Once the update is installed, you'll get a cheerful welcome message the next time you use your earbuds or headphones.

If you have AirPods Pro 2, you may have the update already: my pair automatically updated over the weekend to version number 7A294.

If you're not sure whether or not you have the latest version, it's easy enough to check on all of the best AirPods models.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you connect your AirPods and look at the about information (in Settings > Bluetooth; tap on the info button next to your AirPods and then scroll down to About) on your iPhone or iPad, you should see the name of the currently installed firmware.

On a Mac, the same information is under the Apple menu  > System Information > Bluetooth and then your AirPods' name. The most recent firmware for each model of AirPods is always listed on this page on the Apple website.

If you don't appear to have the correct firmware version for your model, you can force an over-the-air update by connecting them to your Mac: for AirPods Max that means connecting them directly via the lightning to USB cable, and with AirPods and AirPods Pro it means putting your earbuds into their charging case and then connecting the case to your computer. That should start the update process for you – you can read a more step-by-step process in our full guide to how to update your AirPods' firmware.

If you make sure you're up to date even before iOS 18 lands, then you should get access to the new features immediately. Or, if iOS 18 arrives and things don't seem to be working, check your firmware in case the software hasn't landed on your AirPods yet.