AirPods Pro 2 are back down to a record low price in the President's Day sales

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best AirPods for wireless listening on the go but offering advanced sound quality and features means they don't come cheap. Happily, the newest version of the model, which has a USB-C charging case, has crashed back down to a record low price on Amazon in the President's Day sales.

This isn't the first time that the AirPods Pro 2 have been marked down from $249 to $189.99 on Amazon. We previously saw them reach this price back in October 2023, following the release of a new version that had an upgraded case with USB-C and stronger dust resistance – you can still buy the models that have a Lightning case but these aren't currently on sale and frankly, aren't the better option of the two.

You're still getting all the premium headphone features that we praised in our AirPods Pro 2 review, including high-end active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life (including the case), impressive spatial audio, Find My support for when you've misplaced them, and seamless automatic switching between Apple devices, alongside the enhanced updates that were rolled out with iOS 17, such as an adaptive audio mode that intuitively adjusts the sound between ANC and Transparency.

These are by far our favorite Apple earbuds. After hours and hours of testing, the AirPods Pro 2 continue to hold their own against a lot of the competition, especially thanks to ongoing improvements made to them, which is why they're one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. Make sure to be quick to snap up this great saving.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

