Apple Music’s year-round alternative to Spotify Wrapped has just landed – here’s how to find it

The Apple Music Recap for 2025 has begun

You can now see your listening stats for January

A full recap appears at the end of the year

Spotify Wrapped famously drops for music fans towards the end of each year, but if you're an Apple Music subscriber you don't need to wait until December to get a look back over your listening history – and the platform's first monthly recap for 2025 has just appeared.

The feature is called Replay 2025, and you can find your January playlist by opening up the Home tab in Apple Music on the desktop, on the web, and on mobile. Scroll all the way down to find the Replay 2025 songs, and you can then tap to open the playlist and add it to your library.

Not everyone on the TechRadar team has seen Replay 2025 show up yet, so it may take a little while to reach you. As 9to5Mac reports though, plenty of listeners are seeing their song selections show up, so you shouldn't have to wait too long to get it.

You can also head to the dedicated Apple Music Replay microsite to access your latest charts on the web, which should work even if you aren't seeing an entry for the playlist appear on the app's Home tab yet.

How Apple Music Recap works

Apple Music Recap keeps track of your listening history (Image credit: Future)

The playlist updates with your most listened to tracks as you go through the year, month by month – so just the stats for January are available now. There is an entry for February shown, but there are no stats available yet.

You'll be shown how many listening minutes you've banked, together with your top tracks and top artists. Number of plays and the amount of time spent listening are both taken into account, Apple says.

As the year goes on, Apple Music Recap will note the milestones you pass as well: total minutes listened for example, or that total number of artists you've listened to. These will be split up by month in the same way as the listening stats.

Towards the end of the year you get a full recap of the last 12 months, covering everything you've listened to – so you don't miss out on the final round-up. You can also find playlists built from previous annual recaps at the bottom of the Home tab in the Apple Music apps.