Dell Projector 1800MP review

As an entry-level projector, we were more than pleased with its performance

In a similar move to laptop prices, data projectors are now more affordable than ever, and the Dell Projector 1800MP (£586 inc. VAT) is a great example.

This is a rather boxy and standard-looking data projector aimed at the entry-level user, but it still manages to pack in a powerful specification and enough connections for most users needs.

Entry-level projector

The 2.1kg weight is less than the unit's size would suggest, but you wouldn't want to carry it around with you for long periods, as its shape is rather cumbersome. Dell ships it with a carry case, however, which is large enough to hold the projector as well as the accompanying cables.

Not that it is supplied with many features; you'll find a power lead and a single D-sub cable for connecting to the projectors analogue input. As an entry-level unit it has a native resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels, so you'll find it will downscale the display of most laptops.

With a 2100 ANSI lumens rating, supported by a 2000:1 contrast ratio, this is as bright as you'll need in the average office or class room. In use, we didn't need to exclude too much light to get a sharp presentation.

We found images to be bright and this machine is ideally intended for presentations, as the use of the DLP Single-chip DDR would attest to.

Basic features

The supplied remote control is a good compact size and has a neat styling to it. It allows you to source and select your image, and also access the menu controls.

We particularly liked how you can change brightness and contrast conditions depending on your presentation mode, from PC to Movie to Gaming. There's even an option to add your own defined settings if you so wish.

This is a bright projector that impressed us with the clarity of images, as well as the size of them. While the connections are kept to a minimum, this projector will suit any office or education establishment, as it's easy to set up and run.