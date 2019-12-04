Keeper Password Manager & Digital Vault review

A great value option for multi-user households with options and features that rival or better much of the competition.

At its heart, Keeper is a password management tool, and in this respect it does very much what you would expect. The program provides a secure central database in which to store your usernames and passwords, as well as other important information such as personal details, credit card information and more.

Perhaps most importantly, all of this data can be automatically filled in to save you the time and effort. There are some nice extra features such as BreachWatch which will advise you to change your password if a site you use suffers a security breach, and the Security Audit which tests the strength of all of your passwords.

While it's a shame to find that there's no free version of Keeper available, pricing is extremely reasonable. On top of this, there's also a Family subscription which is a great low-cost option for anyone looking to buy a license for several people in the same household.

It's also great to see such wide platform support – which will come as particularly good news for families using a range of platforms. Keeper is available for Windows, macOS and Linux as well as iOS and Android, and the browser extension can be added to Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer, Edge and Opera – so pretty much all of the bases are covered.

User experience

Getting started with Keeper is a breeze thanks to the password import option that brings in data from browsers and other apps. Adding new passwords to the database involves little more than keeping using your browser as normal – a pop-up from the browser extension asks if you would like to store or ignore a password when you enter it for the first time.

The main program interface is clear and easy to get around, leaving no room for confusion, making it ideal for all levels of computing ability. There's also a very useful introductory tutorial which helps to get the program set up, while simultaneously teaching how to use it.

The competition