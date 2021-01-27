Xbox Series X stock will be 'constrained' until at least March 31, Microsoft admits

If you've been searching where to buy an Xbox Series X or looking for Xbox Series S stock, Microsoft has conceded that supply of either console will still be constrained through the end of this quarter at a minimum, which ends on March 31.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed during the company's conference call with investors that the release of Xbox Series X and Series S was the "most successful in our history with the most devices ever sold in a launch month."

This success has led to high demand, and chief financial officer Amy Hood confirmed that demand for Microsoft's new console "significantly exceeded supply" and that sales will "still be constrained by supply."

Microsoft had previously warned that Xbox Series X stock shortages could last "for a few months" after launch, and it appears that this will be the case as retailers continue to sell out quickly whenever stock does appear.

We've seen Xbox Series S stock appear more regularly in the last few weeks, particularly in the UK, but Microsoft's flagship console continues to be extremely hard to find.

The company boasted a 51 percent revenue increase for its gaming division. It also announced that Xbox Game Pass subscriptions had reached 18 million, and that Xbox hardware sales rose 86 percent, despite stock being in short supply.

Demand continues to be high for next-gen

The situation Microsoft faces is the same that has plagued Sony's PS5, which is arguably in even higher demand. Scalpers and bots haven't helped with supply issues, as they continue to steal stock away from legitimate customers, only to sell them on for an extortionate price.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S released on November 10 and are priced at $499 / £429 / AU$749 and $299 / £249 / AU$499 respectively.

We're checking retailers every day to help you secure either console, so you don't have to pay over the odds. You can find a list of quick links below, but bear in mind that almost all of the retailers will be currently out of stock.