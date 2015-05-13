Mad Max: Fury Road vehicles on display at the Sydney Opera House today

If you're in Sydney and are as excited as we are for Mad Max: Fury Road, then you should probably fire up your gyrocopter and head over to the Sydney Opera House today, as a live showcase of the film's vehicles will be happening between 1pm and 2pm (AEST).

The showcase will feature crew members (decked out in full post-apocalypse-garb) demonstrating the abilities of the vehicles, including the Buick, Doof Wagon, Elvis, F350, The Gigahorse, The Nux Car, Oldsmobile, Razor Cola, Surfari and The War Rig.

It's going to be a Humungus event

If you can't make it to the event, or if you're nowhere near Sydney, then you're in luck – you can watch a livestream of the showcase at the Mad Max Sydney website.

Sydneysiders can also catch a glimpse of some of Mad Max: Fury Road's stars, including Megan Gale, Hugh Keays-Byrne and Nathan Jones, at the film's Australian red carpet premiere from 6pm tonight at Event Cinemas George Street.