Google Maps finally finds its way onto Apple Watch

It's been a big day for Google with the announcements of its new phones, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X but there's been an update to Apple's wearable that we've been waiting for from Google: Maps is now on the Apple Watch.

Google Maps wasn't part of the big watchOS 2 update for the Apple Watch but it's finally available to download through the iTunes store.

It's not the fully fledged Maps you'd get on your phone, but it's better than nothing if you're still not thrilled about using Apple Maps.

With Google Maps on the Watch, you'll get a simple interface that shows an arrow displaying the distance traveled before another direction is given. Right now, only "Home" and "Work" show up on the main screen. However, once you input directions on your phone, they should show up on your wrist.

It's unclear if Google has voice directions through the Watch like Apple Maps but we'll be giving it a test soon to find out.