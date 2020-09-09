Vodafone's serving up 100GB for a tiny AU$45/month in this ripper mobile plan deal

Vodafone has a pretty unbeatable deal on its mobile plans at the moment – you can score a solid 100GB of data for just AU$45 a month – but you’ve got less than a week to sign up.

The telco is knocking AU$15 off plan fees for the 'AU$60 Red Plus Plan', bringing it down to AU$45 a month for your first 12 months. That’ll save you AU$180 over your first year with Vodafone. After that time, your monthly bill will bump up to AU$60.

But that’s not all – Vodafone’s also throwing in a 12 month subscription to Amazon Prime completely free when you sign up. That would usually cost you AU$6.99 a month, so in total you’re saving almost AU$264.

You’ll have until September 14 to nab this killer plan, and it’s available as a SIM-only deal or you can pair it with a phone if you’re looking to upgrade.

While we reckon Vodafone’s 100GB plan offers the best value for data-hungry users, it's not the only plan that’s discounted.

If you’re looking for the cheapest option, you can pick up 10GB for AU$35 a month, or 50GB for the same price of AU$35. That’s because you’ll save AU$5 a month on Vodafone’s 'AU$40 Red Plus Plan' while the 'AU$45 Red Plus Plan' has had AU$10 knocked off each month.

Neither of those plans come with 12-months of Amazon Prime for free though. For that, the cheapest you can go for is the 'AU$50 Red Plus Plan', which is discounted down to AU$40 for the first 12 months, and will net you 60GB of data.

So, when you stack up all of Vodafone’s mobile plans, we think it’s fair to say AU$45 a month for a massive 100GB is an ace deal. For comparison, you’d be paying AU$59 a month to get the same amount of data with Optus.

Don’t wait though, this excellent offer ends next Monday, September 14.