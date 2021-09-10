Vodafone launches Australia's first unlimited '5G' mobile plan for AU$85p/m

While each of Australia's major telcos has toyed with 'unlimited' plans in the past, they were usually still limited in some way – in fact, the ACCC had to warn telcos not to mislead customers with this claim.

Vodafone Australia has now launched a SIM-only plan that is truly unlimited, not long after the telco rolled out its first 5G home internet plan offerings.

The Ultra Plus plan offers the top available speeds no matter how much you've already downloaded, and does so for AU$85 per month. It also features unlimited standard talk and text, as well as unlimited international SMS and calls to Zone 1 countries.

This marks the first unlimited plan to be launched in the market by a provider with 5G capabilities, although admittedly Vodafone's coverage isn't nearly as good as Telstra or Optus.

Tethering remains tethered

Although we mentioned that this Vodafone plan is truly unlimited, there is one slight caveat for those looking to use their device to hotspot.

While you can enjoy maximum speeds when tethering another device to the one that houses your Vodafone SIM, you'll only be able to use 30GB of hotspot data before this speed is capped at 2Mbps.

Admittedly, this is better than the 1Mbps or 1.5Mbps of previous speed capping, but as Vodafone states, it won't be fast enough for streaming HD video and "isn't a substitute for a home internet service".

One day, we hope to see an unlimited plan that doesn't actually have any limits, but until then, Vodafone's offered us the closest thing to infinity.