Vodafone AU's new 'infinite data' mobile plans get faster the more you pay

Unlimited mobile data plans sound great... on paper. And then you realise that there's actually a limit to the amount of data you can use at top speeds, after which downloads slow down dramatically to 1.5Mbps.

That's no longer the case for Vodafone customers who are keen to get better speeds once they've reached their maximum speed data cap – provided you're willing to pay for the privilege.

Vodafone Australia has introduced five new Infinite Plans that have different speed tiers once the Max Speed data allowance has been reached. The new SIM-only plans begin at AU$40 a month for 10GB of Max Speed allowance, after which data speeds will slow down to 2Mbps. This kind of speed will probably help you keep in touch with friends and family on social media, but you're not going to be able to stream any videos.

If this Lite Plan isn't going to satisfy your needs, you can get the Lite+ Plan for AU$45 per month that ups the data allowance for top speed to 30GB, after which things will slow down to 2Mbps.

Pay a bit more and you'll be able to bump up the download speed to 10Mbps on the Super and Super+ Plans, which will set you back AU$55 and AU$65 a month and offer 60GB and 100GB as the Max Speed allowance respectively. 10Mbps should be enough to watch HD videos while on the go.

In case that's still going to be too slow for your needs, you can opt for the AU$120 Ultra Plan. This gives you a Max Speed data allowance of 150GB, after which download speeds will drop to 25Mbps – speeds to match an NBN25 fibre network or outdo ADSL 2+ broadband connections.

Don't pay full price

The good news is that although Vodafone has set a monthly price of between AU$40 and AU$120 for these new Infinite Plans, they're already discounted.

The Lite Plan is available for AU$35, while the Lite+ is now AU$40 a month. Heading into the next tier, the Super and Super+ Plans are down to AU$45 and AU$55 a month respectively, while Ultra Plan is available for AU$100.

Just head to Vodafone Australia's website for information and details on how you can sign up for one of these Infinite Plans.