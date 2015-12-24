Netflix Australia: the content lineup so far

UPDATE: Some new Netflix Originals have been added to the service, including the docuseries Making a Murderer and the animated comedy show, F is for Family – details below!

Though Netflix has officially been with us for a while now, Australians are still eager to discover new content on the service.

The launch of the Stan streaming service has proven that Australians are ready to adopt online streaming as the entertainment delivery method of the future, which puts the market in a good place after Netflix's successful launch.

Still, the question remains: does Australian Netflix deliver the goods in terms of content?

With that in mind, we've put together a comprehensive list of Australian Netflix's confirmed licensing partners and its original content lineup so far, and will be keeping it up-to-date as more announcements are made.

Netflix Originals - Present

Arguably the best reason to get a Netflix account is for the service's own original shows, which are all made available by the company as complete seasons that users can start binge-watching immediately.

Netflix Australia has a wealth of original programming on offer, such as Marco Polo, Netflix's most expensive original show to date, with a budget of US$90 million.

Complimenting that historical, martial arts epic is the animated comedy series BoJack Horseman, starring Will Arnett as a washed-up '90s sitcom star who just happens to be a horse, Alison Brie as the ghostwriter of his autobiography and Aaron Paul as his human roommate Todd.

We can also confirm that all three seasons of the flagship Netflix Original show House of Cards are available on the local Netflix, despite initial reports that the Australian version of the service would lack the first two seasons due to local rights issues.

Netflix Original series Orange is the New Black is also available to stream in its entirety, with the recent addition of the long-awaited third season of the award-winning show.

One of the most popular Original shows on Netflix is Marvel's Daredevil, which is Marvel Studios' first attempt at creating original material for the service.

A second season of Daredevil has already been confirmed, so keep your ear to the pavement (or your eye on this page) for more information.

Marvel's hugely successful Daredevil series is just the first of four Marvel Studios TV shows to arrive on Netflix, with individual series' Jessica Jones releasing today, and Luke Cage and Iron Fist on the way, eventually leading into the Avengers-style team-up miniseries, The Defenders.

Kicking off on Netflix today is Marvel's Jessica Jones, which follows on from Marvel's Daredevil and features Krysten Ritter as a private detective – expect the same kind of street-level gritty action from that series.

Watch the latest Jessica Jones trailer below!

It's also been announced that Marvel plans to bring each of its new shows to Netflix every six months – fantastic news!

Netflix also has the acclaimed original documentaries Virunga about the preservation of life the Congo, as well as the oceanography documentary Mission Blue.

The new Canadian survivalist thriller series Between has also arrived on the service, and is about a small town where everyone over the age of 21 has died.

Unlike most Netflix Original shows, new episodes of Between will arrive on the service weekly.

The service also produces stand-up comedy specials like Chelsea Handler's Uganda Be Kidding Me Live, and Jim Jefferies: BARE.

Another comedic Netflix original is the comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which is a light-hearted look at life in New York for a former captive, starring Ellie Kemper as the titular Kimmy and Jane Krakowski as her boss.

Keeping the comedy content coming, the new series from the creator of Friends called Gracie and Frankie recently debuted on the service in May, and stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two 'frenemies' whose husbands leave them for each other.

Netflix even has its own original anime series – set a thousand years after the destruction of Earth, Knights of Sidonia sees humanity confined to giant spaceships, in a battle for survival against a gigantic alien race known as the Gauna.

In terms of Netflix Original content that's just been released, check out Sense8, a new series from the Wachowskis, creators of The Matrix trilogy.

Sense8 is about a group of eight people around the world whose senses are connected in a mysterious way – expect copious amounts of sci-fi action.

Another acclaimed series worth checking out is Bloodlines, which aims to provide a thrilling family drama from the makers of Damages and The Sopranos.

Anyone who's seen the How to Train Your Dragon films from DreamWorks Animation knows how awesome they are, which is why it's so exciting that the new Netflix Original series Dragons: Race to the Edge, which sees Hiccup, Toothless and the rest of the gang return is now available to stream instantly.

Fans of the award-winning foodie documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi will be over the moon with the recently added series Chef's Table, which is from the same makers and follows six renowned chefs from six Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.

Netflix has also confirmed that Kids and Family Originals shows The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Ever After High: Spring Unsprung and Mako Mermaids will all be available to watch when the service launches in Australia.

Fans of David Wain's 2001 summer camp comedy film Wet Hot American Summer have plenty to cheer about – Netflix has commissioned a prequel series to the cult classic called Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, which will debut on the service in its entirety on July 17.

Despite many of the original cast members having hit superstardom since the film's release, everyone will be back, including Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Michael Ian Black, Judah Friedlander, Janeane Garofalo, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Christopher Meloni, Marguerite Moreau, Zak Orth, Amy Poehler, David Hyde Pierce, Molly Shannon and Michael Showalter.

Also available on Netflix is the Nina Simone documentary What Happened, Miss Simone? which debuted at Sundance to critical acclaim.

Spanish-language content is also available with Netflix's first Spanish-language original series Club de Cuervos, a show about the drama that happens behind the scenes at a soccer club.

The entire first season of thePablo Escobar drug cartel drama Narcos has been released and is an exciting, intense and violent true-life tale that is equal parts Goodfellas and City of God.

Narcos is from José Padilha, director of the Brazilian Elite Squad film series, and you can check out the show's trailer out below:

Fans of the cancelled series Longmire will be happy to know that Netflix picked the show up and is currently streaming a Netflix Original fourth series of the show with another on the way.

Music fans should be pleased to know that the documentary Keith Richards: Under the Influence is now on Netflix, which follows the life of the legendary 'bandleader' of The Rolling Stones.

Remember the series Mr. Show with Bob and David? Well, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are back with a new(ish) Netflix Original series, simply titled With Bob and David.

Netflix has also added its first ever Netflix Original movie in Beasts of No Nation, from director Cary Fukunaga (True Detective season 1).

The film, which stars Idris Elba (The Wire, Luther) deals with child soldiers in an African civil war, and will receive a simultaneous theatre release (likely in a bid to bag some Oscars) – you can check out the first trailer for Beasts of No Nation below:

Stand-up comedy fans can also check out the Chris D'Elia: Incorrigible special, as well as Jen Kirkman: I'm Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine).

Speaking of comedy, Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari has returned to the small screen with a hilarious new comedy series, Master of None, about a 30-year-old actor in New York who doesn't know what to do with his life.

If you were gripped by the incredible podcast series Serial, then you're likely to become just as hooked by Netflix's new original true crime series, Making a Murderer.

The documentary series, which is available to watch now, is a real-life thriller about a man who is exonerated from prison after 18 years, only to find himself the prime suspect in a murder investigation shortly after his release – did he do it? Or is he being set up?

If that's all a little heavy sounding for you, then perhaps the Netflix Original animated series F is for Family is more your cup of tea.

Starring comedian Bill Burr and Laura Dern, the show follows a typical American family in the '70s and is based on Burr's own childhood.

Netflix Originals - Future

After having already brought the series back once before, Netflix is bringing the classic comedy show Arrested Development back for 17 more episodes sometime in the middle of 2016, according to series executive producer Brian Grazer.

Netflix has also stepped into the feature film arena, with a planned simultaneous streaming and IMAX release in the first quarter of 2016 for its upcoming martial arts epic, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend, with original star Michelle Yeoh returning and action icon Donnie Yen also confirmed.

If you think that news is great, it gets even better – Netflix has acquired the theatrical and streaming distribution rights to Brad Pitt's upcoming satirical war movie, War Machine, which is being positioned by Netflix as an Oscar contender.

The film, which is written and directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker David Michôd (Animal Kingdom, The Rover), is based on the book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Story of America's War in Afghanistan by author Michael Hastings.

Those of you who are still fans of Adam Sandler will be pleased to know that his upcoming Netflix-exclusive satirical western film The Ridiculous Six, which has caught flak over the film's portrayal of Native Americans, will arrive on the service on December 11.

Netflix has also announced that it has acquired the war thriller Jadotville, starring Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) and Guillaume Canet (Tell No One), which will go into production in April and will premiere on Netflix across all territories in 2016.

Pee-Wee Herman fans have a lot to be happy about, with the character making his long-awaited return in the Netflix Original movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday, which is set for release in March 2016.

Comedienne Chelsea Handler is bringing her four-part documentary film series Chelsea Does to Netflix in 2016, tackling the subjects of marriage, racism, technology and drugs.

Director Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) is bringing Netflix a magical Christmas present this year with A Very Murray Christmas, starring Bill Murray and a huge cast of supporting actors, including George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus and more.

Watch the trailer for A Very Murray Christmas below!

Fans of Korean director Bong Joon-ho have much to be excited about, as Netflix is financing his next film to the tune of $50 million.

The film, titled Okja, will be split between the United States and Korea, and will deal with a young girl befriending a monster.

Set to begin filming next year, Okja will star Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Bill Nighy, Paul Dano and Kelly Macdonald in its English language portions.