EzyFlix.TV now an ABC show room without an iView

The ABC's iview service has long been regarded as one of the best video streaming options Australians have. But now relative newcomer EzyFlix.TV is hoping to challenge the ABC's offering by selling the ABC's own content.

In a partnership with the national broadcaster, EzyFlix.TV is now offering key ABC programs - including local shows Rake, Angry Boys, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and Redfern Now and international regulars like Sesame Street, The Wiggles and Thomas and Friends - in a download-to-own format.

New programs will be available to download just hours after they are broadcast. EzyFlix will offer shows in both a "Season Pass" option for an entire series, or on an episode-by-episode basis for $2.99.

An eye for an iview competitor

Given that the ABC offers many of these programs as a free stream via its iview service, pundits may wonder exactly why they should pony up the cash to pay for something they can get for free.

Craig White, CEO at Access Digital Entertainment (the company behind EzyFlix.TV), argues that option to purchase content to own digitally that can be watched across platforms gives customers a more permanent alternative to iview.

""iview and indeed all 'catch up' services offer content, most typically, for a limited window after its airing date. Some exceptions apply depending on who has produced and/or licensed the content for digital, exclusively or otherwise. Other catch-up services are also heavily advert laden/supported. All catch up services require internet connectivity to stream the content.

EzyFlix.tv allows you to stream content and/or download it for offline playback on up to five separate devices at any one time. It also stores your content in the cloud allowing you to re-access the content you own at any time. EzyFlix.tv is therefore a true 'anywhere, any device, anytime' service", Mr White told TechRadar.

In truth, the service is much more of a competitor to iTunes than iview, which already sells ABC programs.

Which means that EzyFlix.TV's more open platform, which isn't restricted to Apple hardware like the iPad Air or iPhone 5S, should win itself some new fans with the option of even more digital content.