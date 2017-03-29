UE’s new Wonderboom speaker is now available Down Under

Intended as a replacement for the UE Roll in most markets, Logitech's newest Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker, the UE Wonderboom, is now officially available to purchase in Australia.

With IPX7 certification providing 1-metre water resistance for up to 30 minutes, the Wonderboom provides ten hours of audio playback at 50 percent volume.

The Wonderboom can also be daisy-chained with second speaker, providing a fully immersive listening experience with 360-degree sound. Each individual speaker has a max volume of 86dB.

When linked, the volume for both Wonderboom speakers can be controlled from either unit. No application required.

The new Wonderboom is available in Black, Blue, Grey, Lilac and Red, and can be purchased now from Apple, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman for $129.