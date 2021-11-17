Tszyu vs Inoue live stream: how to watch tonight’s boxing fight in Australia

Tim Tszyu is set to face his toughest opponent yet when he enters the ring with Japan’s Takeshi Inoue in Sydney tonight. The main card begins at 7pm AEDT, with Tszyu and Inoue expected to make their ring walks at 9:30pm AEDT – here’s how to watch the Tszyu vs Inoue live stream, along with everything you need to know.

Tszyu vs Inoue: live stream and time Fight night is here. Tonight’s (November 17) Tszyu vs Inoue match-up airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and the two fighters are set to begin their ring walks at around 9:30pm AEDT (local time). Australians can watch Tszyu vs Inoue on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, or on Foxtel’s Main Event.

Tonight’s fight is a risk for 27-year-old Tszyu, who has already been named the mandatory challenger for Brian Castano’s WBO super welterweight title. Should Tszyu be defeated by Inoue tonight, he’ll lose his chance at a title shot.

Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, has a perfect record of 19-0, with 15 wins by knockout. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Inoue is 17-1-1, taking 10 of his wins by knockout. Inoue’s only loss came at the hands of Jaime Munguía in 2019, when he challenged the then-champion for the junior middleweight title.

Inoue’s currently on a four-fight winning streak, while Tszyu has knocked out his last five challengers – now, he’ll be gunning for a sixth. That plan may change tonight though, as this is one of the first fights where Tszyu won’t have a size advantage over his opponent.

Tszyu has acknowledged that Inoue is likely to keep coming with forward pressure, which will present a challenge for the Australian boxer. “This fight’s going to be very strategic and I’m going to have to play around with my shots,” said Tszyu.

If Tszyu can come away with his glove raised tonight, there’s a good chance we’ll see him fight Castano in a title shot next year. But if Inoue can triumph, it’ll be a huge upset to Australian boxing. If you want to watch the Tszyu vs Inoue fight, here’s how you can live-stream the action.

Tszyu vs Inoue live stream: how to watch in Australia

Kayo Sports | Tszyu vs Inoue | AU$59.95 Kayo Sports | Tszyu vs Inoue | AU$59.95 The Tszyu vs Inoue card is scheduled to begin at 7pm AEDT, with the main event expected to start around 9:30pm AEDT. The Tszyu vs Inoue fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$59.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

