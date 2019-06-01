Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League final 2019 for free and from anywhere

If you're a Spurs or Liverpool fan - or if you just love the game of football - it's time to get yourself in front of a screen. That's what in excess of 350 million around the globe will be doing today, to watch the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. The teams got to Madrid the hard way, and now it's all about winning the big one. It's time to bring home the silverware and you can watch every minute of the match and build-up with a Tottenham vs Liverpoool live stream of the Champions League final from absolutely anywhere in the world.

UEFA Champions League final 2019 - where and when The 2019 Champions League final between Spurs and Liverpool will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain - the shiny new home of Atlético Madrid. The match will take place today (Saturday, June 1) with kick-off time set at 9pm CEST, 8pm BST, 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 5am AEST.

Liverpool are back on the biggest stage for the second time in two years and are probably just about the favorites to take the UEFA Champions League trophy back to their corner of the UK.

The 2018 final saw a cruel 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, following Mo Salah's early injury and that bicycle kick from Gareth Bale. But their league campaign has been so impressive this season and the remarkable comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final will make Jurgen Klopp's men believe that anything is possible.

Tottenham Hotspur have of course had their own semi-final miracle to help give them a boost, with Lucas Moura scoring a 95th minute winner in Amsterdam to overcome Ajax. This could be the very apex of the Pochettino project, and talismanic captain Harry Kane is expected back for this one, too.

It's almost impossible to predict the result of this year's Champions League final. But thankfully figuring out how to watch it is much easier. And the good news is that you can live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool absolutely free of charge in certain countries. Keep reading to find out how.

Live stream the Champions League final for free in the UK

BT Sport has had the exclusive rights to show every stage of the Champions League in the UK. But when it comes to the final, they provide a live stream. So if you want to watch online in the UK, head on over the BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel for the station's full coverage with kick off at 8pm BST. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, the coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 7pm BST. That goes too on the BT Sport app that's available on tablets and mobiles, so you can watch on the go. And BT Sport is also showing it gloriously on its BT Sport 4K UHD channel.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool from outside your country

Further down this page, we have details on the Champions League final viewing options in the likes of the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India. While the free BT Sport Champions League live stream is only accessible within the UK - if you're abroad for this one then you'll be told that you're not allowed to watch.

Annoying, but there's a very easy way to get around it. The trick is to download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and then go to the BT Sport website or YouTube to watch. The same goes if your a resident of anywhere else and want to watch your domestic coverage from overseas.

Here's how to stream the Champions League final live from anywhere in the world with the world's best VPN in three very simple steps:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: - Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and claim 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

- NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

- IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. Focused on watertight security And don't forget that downloading a VPN isn't just about watching football. The software has dramatically grown in popularity over the last couple of years thanks to the security it provides online, for accessing foreign Netflix catalogues and evading blocked websites.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home location - it's super easy to do. So if you're from the UK, simply choose a UK server to live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool on BT Sport or YouTube.

3. Go to your Champions League broadcaster stream

Head to the website (or streaming app) of your country's host broadcaster that is showing the Spurs vs Liverpoool final coverage. So, again, the obvious choice is YouTube in the UK. And there are more options in other countries below.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: live stream in US (for FREE)

In the US, Univision and TNT have the rights to show live Champions League matches and both will be showing this clash between the teams from England at 3pm ET, midday PT. For its part, TNT will be streaming via online partner B/R Live. The match is available at a pretty reasonable $2.99, while $9.99 per month and $79.99 for the year options are also available if you want to access the full array of B/R matches. You can tune in via the B/R Live app available on iTunes or Google Play, or watch via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Hispanic channel Univision is available on cable and its coverage can be streamed via the Univision Deportes’ App and univisiondeportes.com if you want to watch on a mobile, tablet or PC. And remember, if you're outside the US for the game but still want to catch this coverage, then get yourself a VPN and live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool as if you were back at home.

Of course, you can also get around TNT's exclusivity by opting for an over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to a Champions League live stream without faffing with cable. Even better, all of the below options come with some kind of free trial...

As of this year's competition, every Champions League match is broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN. Kick-off for Spurs vs Liverpool is 3pm Toronto-time. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada. BUT - and this is a good but, trust us - DAZN also offers a FREE TRIAL, meaning that you can watch the Champions League final without paying a cent (assuming you haven't already used that free trial before).

How to live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Champions League: Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has the Champions League after snagging the rights from BeIN Sports. Football fans down under will probably be used to the early morning kick-offs in the competition – this one is at 5am on Sunday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Optus Sport account, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to bypass geo-blockers.

The football will be shown in New Zealand via Sky Sports with kick-off at 7am Auckland time. The channel has been broadcasting all 138 games live for the 2018/19 Champions League. Subscriptions to Sky Sports cost $29.90 per month and Champions League highlights programmes are available on top of the live coverage. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the Sky Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and will be therefore be showing the game, with kick-off at 12.30pm New Delhi time. SPN's coverage stretches across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV.

Who will win the Champions League 2019 final?

Today's final is an all-England affair, and on the basis of the two teams showing in the Premier League, Liverpool appear to have the edge. As well as finishing 26 points ahead of Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp’s side also won 2-1 away at Wembley and beat their London rivals with the same result in the return fixture at Anfield.

Tottenham have had a huge boost in the run up to the match with skipper Harry Kane confirming he his fit for selection having missed the tail end of the season with an ankle injury. The talismanic Spurs’ star striker is widely predicted to start on the bench, however.

While Naby Keita has been ruled out for the Reds, Liverpool have also had some good news on the fitness front, with influential Brazilian star Roberto Firmino having recovered from a groin problem. Liverpool may have a slight advantage by having the experience of appearing in last year’s final which they lost to Real Madrid. Will that failure, plus the fear of losing again weigh heavy on a group of players that have also just agonisingly missed out on the Premier League title this year?

Not according to the bookies. If you're looking to put your money where your mouth is, Betfair has installed the Reds as odds-on favorites to win.

What stadium is the Champions League Final 2019 being played at?

The showdown takes place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – the 67,829 capacity home of Atlético Madrid.

How many times have Spurs and Liverpool won the Champions League?

The match marks the first time Tottenham Hotspur have reached the European Cup or Champions League final. Liverpool have a somewhat more storied past in the competition, however. The Reds will be playing in their ninth final overall and their second in a row. They’ve won the jug-eared trophy on five occasions – in 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984 in its original European Cup form and once during the Champions League era in 2005.

Who is the highest scorer in the 2019 Champions League?

None of the players in Saturday’s game are likely to beat Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to the tournament top scorer award. The Argentine wizard leads the pack having hit the target 12 times, placing him 4 goals ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Of those playing in the final, Spurs stars Lucas Moura and Harry Kane lead the way with 5, with teammate Son Heung-min on 4, the same number of goals scored by Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - Liverpool’s joint top scorers in the tournament

Who won the UEFA Champions League 2018?

Liverpool lost out to Real Madrid in last year’s final at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, with the Spanish side 3-1 victors.

Man-of-the match was Gareth Bale who capped off his performance with a stunning bicycle kick goal, but it was a night to forget for Liverpool keeper Loris Karius who gifted Madrid two goals following a couple of wince-inducing errors.

